Small suburban condo with park view grabbed on opening day

7890 Bathurst St., No. 2308, Vaughan, Ont.
Asking price: $529,000
Selling price: $529,000
Taxes: $2,078 (2020)
Days on the market: One
Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.
The action
Next to Thornhill Green Park, the Legacy Park building had few units available in August, so this one-bedroom-plus-den suite was immediately flagged by a pair of young professionals.
“We got full asking price, and other bigger units since have sold for less … because this was on a higher floor,” agent Michael Steinman said.
“Units usually sell within a week, but not recently, because there’s more inventory now.”
What they got
This suite is in the most recently built tower of a multi-tower complex. The 570-square-foot unit has an open, airy feel with nine-foot ceilings and clear sightlines over a five-acre park from the bedroom and balcony off the living room.
An open-concept den also lies across from a linear kitchen stocked with stainless steel appliances.
The unit comes with laundry facilities, a storage locker and parking. Water and heating are included in monthly fees of $363, as well as on site concierge and recreation amenities.
The agent’s take
“It’s on the 23rd floor and has west exposure, so it overlooks green space and not Bathurst [Street], which is on the east exposure,” Mr. Steinman said.
“It’s around five years old, so it’s a newer and more modern building … it’s right next to Walmart, and the Promenade [shopping mall] is pretty close by too.”
