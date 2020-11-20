 Skip to main content
Done Deal

Small suburban condo with park view grabbed on opening day

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
7890 Bathurst St., No. 2308, Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $529,000

Selling price: $529,000

Taxes: $2,078 (2020)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

This one-bedroom-plus-den was snapped up in one day because it was on a higher floor.

Next to Thornhill Green Park, the Legacy Park building had few units available in August, so this one-bedroom-plus-den suite was immediately flagged by a pair of young professionals.

“We got full asking price, and other bigger units since have sold for less … because this was on a higher floor,” agent Michael Steinman said.

“Units usually sell within a week, but not recently, because there’s more inventory now.”

What they got

The open concept layout enables the bright, white kitchen cabinetry to blend seamlessly with the living area.

This suite is in the most recently built tower of a multi-tower complex. The 570-square-foot unit has an open, airy feel with nine-foot ceilings and clear sightlines over a five-acre park from the bedroom and balcony off the living room.

An open-concept den also lies across from a linear kitchen stocked with stainless steel appliances.

The unit comes with laundry facilities, a storage locker and parking. Water and heating are included in monthly fees of $363, as well as on site concierge and recreation amenities.

The agent’s take

On the 23rd floor, the suite has western exposure for sunsets over the park.

“It’s on the 23rd floor and has west exposure, so it overlooks green space and not Bathurst [Street], which is on the east exposure,” Mr. Steinman said.

“It’s around five years old, so it’s a newer and more modern building … it’s right next to Walmart, and the Promenade [shopping mall] is pretty close by too.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

