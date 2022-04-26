The Print Market

10 Glenallan Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $5,295,000 (February, 2022)

Selling price: $6-million (February, 2022)

Previous selling price: $2.7-million (August, 2011); $1.1-million (August, 1993)

Taxes: $20,255 (2021)

Days on the market: Zero

Listing agents: Sandra O’Neill and Cailey Heaps, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

The action

A house hunter spotted a ‘Coming Soon’ sign on the lawn in front of this four-bedroom house near Sunnybrook hospital and requested a sneak peek. Interior photographs had not been taken yet but staging was completed, so the seller permitted a private tour. The buyer repaid the favour by presenting the owner with an offer $705,000 more than the asking price.

“It’s not usual for people to come through prior to [release] on MLS‚” said agent Sandra O’Neill. “Agents are being very pro-active and finding out what’s coming out soon.

“Everything was selling very quickly and for [over-asking] and in Lawrence Park there’s not a lot of inventory with these big lots and [home] sizes. So when they do come out, they’ve done very well.”

The patio and landscaped yard can be reached from the dining room through French doors.The Print Market

What they got

This two-storey house was built in the 1990s with more than 3,500 square feet of living space and a double garage.

The main floor is arranged with an office and two entertaining areas, each with wood-burning fireplaces.

The patio and landscaped yard can be reached through French doors in the dining room. The eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, an oversized island and high-end, Miele appliances.

The agent’s take

“It’s quite a huge lot in Lawrence Park on a really great street,” said Ms. O’Neill, who notes the average lot width is 50 feet.

“It has beautiful curb appeal and they had updated it inside.”

