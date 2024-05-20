Solution found for lack of parking that jinxed home’s earlier sale

Open this photo in gallery: Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

25 Berryman St., Toronto

Asking price: $3,995,000 (February 2024)

Previous asking price: $5.45-million (2022); $3.99-million (2023)

Selling price: $3,950,000 (February 2024)

Previous selling price: $1,490,000 (April 2013); $805,000 (June 2003); $620,000 (April 2000)

Taxes: $12,519 (2023)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agents: Gillian Oxley and Andres Rivadeneira, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Oxley Real Estate

Open this photo in gallery: The dining room has arched French doors that open to the rear deck.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Two different agents failed to get an offer for this four-bedroom house when listed for sale in 2022 priced at $5.45-million and again in 2023 when it was relisted and the price reduced six times before settling at $3.99-million at the end of the year. This year, a third agent took on the task. Hearing that a lack of parking had been a major stumbling block, she rented a private spot from a neighbour until 2026 with an optional extension to 2029.

“I called the previous listing agent to ask what the problem was, since it’s a beautiful house‘” said agent Gillian Oxley. “They said, ‘If it had one parking spot, I could have sold it ten times over.’ So we knocked on every door [nearby] and went to every building, and spent probably three days finding parking.”

Within a week, a deal for $3.95-million was sealed.

“The buyers were actively looking, but only for places with parking,” Ms. Oxley said.

“There was someone else who was about to offer, so we could have ended up with multiples, it was a full 180.”

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen has been renovated to feature high-end luxuries, such as double Caesarstone kitchen islands.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

What they got

This three-storey Victorian, built more than a century ago, was recently transformed with high-end luxuries, such as double Caesarstone kitchen islands and a three-storey lightwell with interior windows into a primary bedroom and ensuite bathroom on the second floor.

Entertaining areas are on the main and lower levels. The main floor living room has a gas fireplace.

The dining room has arched French doors that open to a south-facing deck with a pergola and a barbecue built into an island. There’s also a fire pit at the back of the 20-by-116-foot lot.

Open this photo in gallery: The primary bedroom and ensuite bathroom are located on the home's second floor.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The agent’s take

“It’s an exceptional house for the price, the location and the finishes,” Ms. Oxley said.

“It’s right in the middle of one of the busiest neighbourhoods, yet its such a quiet, almost secret street.”