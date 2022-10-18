Special to The Globe and Mail

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

110 Sussex Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,499,000 (September, 2022)

Selling price: $2,545,000 (September, 2022)

Previous selling price: $429,000 (February, 1999)

Taxes: $8,146 (2022)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Leonard Fridman, Lesli Gaynor and Parimal Gosai, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

South Annex home has undergone plenty of renovations during its 100+ years.Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

This updated, three-storey brownstone sold quickly after being painted, staged, photographed, and promoted across multiple platforms. The prime South Annex location drew one eager buyer to offer $46,000 over the asking price.

“There is not a lot of turnover [in the South Annex],” Mr. Fridman said. “Inventory is tight.”

The three-storey brownstone was modernized with new fixtures.Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

What they got

This semi-detached house sits on a 26- by 54-foot corner lot behind Central Technical School and has an abundance of outdoor space, from front and rear patios to decks off the main kitchen and the third-floor landing.

The house was built more than 100 years ago but has undergone numerous renovations, including new bathrooms on each level, and laundry facilities on the second floor. Pot lights and fireplaces add extra light and warmth to the primary living and dining area and a self-contained suite in the basement.

There is a backyard storage shed and a parking spot off the laneway.

The kitchen opens up to patios and outdoor decks.Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The agent’s take

“The house was great,” Mr. Fridman said.

“Being on a corner lot also gave it a very unique, outdoor presence and multiple outdoor spaces.”