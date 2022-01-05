Special to The Globe and Mail

226 De Grassi Street.Keller Williams Advantage Realty

226 De Grassi St., Toronto

Asking price: $1,195,000 (November, 2021)

Selling price: $1,690,000 (November, 2021)

Previous selling price: $708,000 (May, 2013); $442,000 (October, 2007); $202,000 (October, 1995)

Taxes: $4,937 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Suzanne Lewis, Keller Williams Advantage

The action

In November, agent Suzanne Lewis organized her first open house since the beginning of the pandemic for this 2½-storey Victorian and had about 200 potential buyers tour the place over several days.

“Generally, showings now are half an hour or sometimes an hour, so it’s not a ton of time,” Ms. Lewis said. “So being able to come back for an open house and spend more time there really helps.”

“And as the listing agent, I can point out things a buyer’s agent wouldn’t notice.”

Many of the open house guests were among the 21 individuals who placed formal offers. “It sold for under $1.7-million, which is honestly more than we anticipated,” Ms. Lewis said.

“There was a very similar house … that sold for $1.475-million in a bidding war in the beginning of October.”

What they got

This 19th-century house currently offers 1,393 square feet of living space, new hardwood flooring and a mud room with heated floors and double doors to the patio.

Pot lights brighten the open living and dining areas, as well as a recreation space in the basement.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and one of two full bathrooms.

One car can park on the 13-foot-by-100-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“There was nothing to change or do, even though the kitchen and bathrooms were done ten years ago,” Ms. Lewis said.

“One of the bedrooms had a really high ceiling and a deck, which I loved.”

This property’s value also lies in its location. “It’s like being in the centre of three neighbourhoods,” Ms. Lewis said, “it’s on the outskirts of Riverdale, Leslieville and Riverside.”

