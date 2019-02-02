 Skip to main content

Real Estate Southern Etobicoke townhouse sells after two weeks on the market

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Southern Etobicoke townhouse sells after two weeks on the market

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

This home is part of an 11-year-old complex filled with similar three-storey units.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

575 Oxford St. , Toronto

Asking price: $899,900

Selling price: $880,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $599,000 (2014); $470,000 (Oct. 2007); $418,367 (April 2007)

Taxes: $3,581 (2018)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The living room features a gas fireplace.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Buyer interest in townhouse properties seemed to wane in October, just as this three-bedroom residence on a 12-by-71-foot lot came to market. It took 15 days to bring in 15 visitors.

“The market had slowed down by then,” agent Jenelle Cameron said. “[Furthermore], we had some competition in south Etobicoke for similar townhomes.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The main level features an eat-in kitchen and a large entertaining area.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Just south of the Gardiner Expressway, this home is part of an 11-year-old complex filled with similar three-storey units. This one has a street-level front entrance and a rear double garage.

Story continues below advertisement

The lower level has a study area and the main level offers a large entertaining area and eat-in kitchen. There is a gas fireplace in the living room and granite and hardwood finishes in the kitchen, with doors to a south-facing deck.

A smaller balcony is located off a third-floor bedroom with a walk-in closet and largest of three bathrooms.

Monthly maintenance fees are $163.

The agent’s take

"It was nicer in the way it was decorated and finished, so that was appealing to people,” said Ms. Cameron, who credits the seller – an interior designer – for its appearance.

“[In addition, these townhouses] are unique because they have a condo component to it, so you pay a small maintenance fee and it covers all the grounds maintenance and snow clearing. And they do a nice job of landscaping in front of all the units.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter