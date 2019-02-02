Southern Etobicoke townhouse sells after two weeks on the market

Open this photo in gallery This home is part of an 11-year-old complex filled with similar three-storey units. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

575 Oxford St. , Toronto

Asking price: $899,900

Selling price: $880,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $599,000 (2014); $470,000 (Oct. 2007); $418,367 (April 2007)

Taxes: $3,581 (2018)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The living room features a gas fireplace. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Buyer interest in townhouse properties seemed to wane in October, just as this three-bedroom residence on a 12-by-71-foot lot came to market. It took 15 days to bring in 15 visitors.

“The market had slowed down by then,” agent Jenelle Cameron said. “[Furthermore], we had some competition in south Etobicoke for similar townhomes.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The main level features an eat-in kitchen and a large entertaining area. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Just south of the Gardiner Expressway, this home is part of an 11-year-old complex filled with similar three-storey units. This one has a street-level front entrance and a rear double garage.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The lower level has a study area and the main level offers a large entertaining area and eat-in kitchen. There is a gas fireplace in the living room and granite and hardwood finishes in the kitchen, with doors to a south-facing deck.

A smaller balcony is located off a third-floor bedroom with a walk-in closet and largest of three bathrooms.

Monthly maintenance fees are $163.

The agent’s take

"It was nicer in the way it was decorated and finished, so that was appealing to people,” said Ms. Cameron, who credits the seller – an interior designer – for its appearance.

“[In addition, these townhouses] are unique because they have a condo component to it, so you pay a small maintenance fee and it covers all the grounds maintenance and snow clearing. And they do a nice job of landscaping in front of all the units.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.