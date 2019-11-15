Spacious condo in older downtown building offers good value

Open this photo in gallery Right at Home Realty Inc.

30 Wellington St., E., No. 404, Toronto

Asking price: $849,000

Selling price: $820,000

Previous selling prices: $372,000 (2006); $329,000 (2004); $242,000 (1999)

Taxes: $4,152 (2019)

Days on the market: 46

Listing agent: Alex Moloney, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

The building overlooks Berczy Park in downtown Toronto.

Agent Alex Moloney had this two-bedroom suite cleaned, painted and staged, but still expected it would face stiff competition with more renovated – or newer – counterparts around Berczy Park. Its initial asking price of $869,000 was cut to $849,000, which spurred a formal purchase agreement for $820,000 in early August.

“This is about $550 per square foot, and the average price in a newer building nowadays in that area is going to be at least $1,000 or $1,100 a square foot, so double the price nearly,” Mr. Moloney said.

“So this is – for someone who wants a good price point per square foot – a large condo, [if they are] willing to take on some work.”

What they got

The unit features a solarium separated from the open living and dining area by a glass wall.

This nearly 40-year-old suite provides 1,500 square feet of living space bound by full-height windows throughout, including the updated eat-in kitchen and solarium. The latter also shares a glass wall with the open living and dining area.

Two full bathrooms and laundry facilities complete the unit. Plus, it has a parking spot.

Monthly fees of $1,385 pay for heating, water and cable, as well as 24-hour concierge, gym, pool and recreation room.

The agent’s take

The unit features an upgraded eat-in kitchen.

“Fifteen hundred square feet is definitely a larger condo. Most condos are an average of 700 to 800 square feet,” Mr. Moloney said.

“[And] it’s located across from Berczy Park, and close to Yonge Street, the subway and the Financial District.”

