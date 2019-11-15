 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Spacious condo in older downtown building offers good value

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Right at Home Realty Inc.

30 Wellington St., E., No. 404, Toronto

Asking price: $849,000

Selling price: $820,000

Previous selling prices: $372,000 (2006); $329,000 (2004); $242,000 (1999)

Taxes: $4,152 (2019)

Days on the market: 46

Listing agent: Alex Moloney, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

The building overlooks Berczy Park in downtown Toronto.

Right at Home Realty Inc.

Agent Alex Moloney had this two-bedroom suite cleaned, painted and staged, but still expected it would face stiff competition with more renovated – or newer – counterparts around Berczy Park. Its initial asking price of $869,000 was cut to $849,000, which spurred a formal purchase agreement for $820,000 in early August.

“This is about $550 per square foot, and the average price in a newer building nowadays in that area is going to be at least $1,000 or $1,100 a square foot, so double the price nearly,” Mr. Moloney said.

“So this is – for someone who wants a good price point per square foot – a large condo, [if they are] willing to take on some work.”

What they got

The unit features a solarium separated from the open living and dining area by a glass wall.

Right at Home Realty Inc.

This nearly 40-year-old suite provides 1,500 square feet of living space bound by full-height windows throughout, including the updated eat-in kitchen and solarium. The latter also shares a glass wall with the open living and dining area.

Two full bathrooms and laundry facilities complete the unit. Plus, it has a parking spot.

Monthly fees of $1,385 pay for heating, water and cable, as well as 24-hour concierge, gym, pool and recreation room.

The agent’s take

The unit features an upgraded eat-in kitchen.

Right at Home Realty Inc.

“Fifteen hundred square feet is definitely a larger condo. Most condos are an average of 700 to 800 square feet,” Mr. Moloney said.

“[And] it’s located across from Berczy Park, and close to Yonge Street, the subway and the Financial District.”

