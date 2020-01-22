 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Spacious two-storey condo in Toronto draws quick interest

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Keller Williams Referred Realty

90 Niagara St., No. 412, Toronto

Asking price: $749,000

Selling price: $820,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: Not available

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Delila Law, Keller Williams Referred Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

There's plenty of room to move around in this 819-square-foot suite.

Keller Williams Referred Realty

In a newly completed five-storey building near Fort York, some inventory was still available directly from the builder late in November. But those one- and two-storey models bore little similarity to this 819-square-foot suite – listed by an individual owner – so it quickly collected three offers.

“Generally, one-bedroom-plus-den [units] are often in the 600 to 700 square foot range, and it’s rare to find one that’s in the 800 to 900 [bracket],” agent Delila Law said.

“It’s almost like a two-bedroom unit size-wise and price-wise.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The bedroom overlooks an open entertaining area.

Keller Williams Referred Realty

With the exception of two bathrooms, all areas of this two-storey suite overlook an open entertaining area with double height ceilings, massive windows and a glass balcony door.

Story continues below advertisement

Monthly fees of $573 do not include utilities, but maintenance of indoor and outdoor dining and lounging areas.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Large windows on the south side of the unit bring in tons of natural light.

Keller Williams Referred Realty

“It’s two-storey condo, so it has windows all along the south side of the place, which brings in a ton of light, and the ceilings are 19 feet in the living room,” Ms. Law said. “The other benefit of the unit was it had an almost 100-square-foot balcony … so that expands the living space.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies