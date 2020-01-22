Spacious two-storey condo in Toronto draws quick interest

90 Niagara St., No. 412, Toronto
Asking price: $749,000
Selling price: $820,000
Taxes: Not available
Days on the market: Seven
Listing agent: Delila Law, Keller Williams Referred Realty
The action
In a newly completed five-storey building near Fort York, some inventory was still available directly from the builder late in November. But those one- and two-storey models bore little similarity to this 819-square-foot suite – listed by an individual owner – so it quickly collected three offers.
“Generally, one-bedroom-plus-den [units] are often in the 600 to 700 square foot range, and it’s rare to find one that’s in the 800 to 900 [bracket],” agent Delila Law said.
“It’s almost like a two-bedroom unit size-wise and price-wise.”
What they got
With the exception of two bathrooms, all areas of this two-storey suite overlook an open entertaining area with double height ceilings, massive windows and a glass balcony door.
Monthly fees of $573 do not include utilities, but maintenance of indoor and outdoor dining and lounging areas.
The agent’s take
“It’s two-storey condo, so it has windows all along the south side of the place, which brings in a ton of light, and the ceilings are 19 feet in the living room,” Ms. Law said. “The other benefit of the unit was it had an almost 100-square-foot balcony … so that expands the living space.”
