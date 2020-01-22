Spacious two-storey condo in Toronto draws quick interest

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Referred Realty

90 Niagara St., No. 412, Toronto

Asking price: $749,000

Selling price: $820,000

Taxes: Not available

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Delila Law, Keller Williams Referred Realty

The action

There's plenty of room to move around in this 819-square-foot suite.

In a newly completed five-storey building near Fort York, some inventory was still available directly from the builder late in November. But those one- and two-storey models bore little similarity to this 819-square-foot suite – listed by an individual owner – so it quickly collected three offers.

“Generally, one-bedroom-plus-den [units] are often in the 600 to 700 square foot range, and it’s rare to find one that’s in the 800 to 900 [bracket],” agent Delila Law said.

“It’s almost like a two-bedroom unit size-wise and price-wise.”

What they got

The bedroom overlooks an open entertaining area.

With the exception of two bathrooms, all areas of this two-storey suite overlook an open entertaining area with double height ceilings, massive windows and a glass balcony door.

Monthly fees of $573 do not include utilities, but maintenance of indoor and outdoor dining and lounging areas.

The agent’s take

Large windows on the south side of the unit bring in tons of natural light.

“It’s two-storey condo, so it has windows all along the south side of the place, which brings in a ton of light, and the ceilings are 19 feet in the living room,” Ms. Law said. “The other benefit of the unit was it had an almost 100-square-foot balcony … so that expands the living space.”

