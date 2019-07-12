‘Special’ Liberty Village townhouse lands nearly a dozen offers

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Supreme Realty

22 Western Battery Rd., unit 122, Toronto

Asking price: $699,000

Selling price: $820,999

Previous selling price: $565,000 (2015); $307,140 (2006)

Taxes: $3,066 (2018)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Anthony Coretti, Royal LePage Supreme Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The wide unit benefits from windows on three sides and views of a park. Royal LePage Supreme Realty

This single-storey, stacked townhouse is unlike many adjacent units, which have multiple levels and flights of stairs. Plus, its original third bedroom has been converted into a formal dining room.

Given its unusual characteristics, traditional formulas to estimate its value were used only as loose guidelines when it entered the market at $699,000 in mid-March. Nearly a week later, one of 11 parties bidding on it decided it was worth $121,999 more.

“A lot of agents were coming in talking about price per square feet, which is fine and dandy when everything lines up, but when you have a unique property such as this – not to mention the finishes were far beyond anything else – it’s so hard to price,” agent Anthony Coretti said.

“We went with the [comparable two-bedroom] sales, but we knew we should be overshooting them.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The unit's third bedroom has been converted into a formal dining room. Royal LePage Supreme Realty

At one end of a low-rise building composed of urban townhouses with street-level entrances, this wide and shallow unit enjoys the benefit of windows on three sides overlooking a park across the street.

Further improving the 13-year-old space were recent upgrades to the kitchen, including quartz counters, an island and backsplashes in the kitchen.

There are two full bathrooms, as well as laundry machines and underground parking. Water costs are covered by monthly fees of $478.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Unlike neighbouring units, the townhouse is just a single storey. Royal LePage Supreme Realty

“The other townhouses there, you [often] come up to a foyer and you see four or five doors, so you see all your neighbours’ [entrances]. This was private and secluded,” Mr. Coretti said.

“And it had 270-degree views as you had windows on the east, north and west, so it was really a special unit.”

