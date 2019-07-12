 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate ‘Special’ Liberty Village townhouse lands nearly a dozen offers

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices
Done Deal

‘Special’ Liberty Village townhouse lands nearly a dozen offers

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Supreme Realty

22 Western Battery Rd., unit 122, Toronto

Asking price: $699,000

Selling price: $820,999

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $565,000 (2015); $307,140 (2006)

Taxes: $3,066 (2018)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Anthony Coretti, Royal LePage Supreme Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The wide unit benefits from windows on three sides and views of a park.

Royal LePage Supreme Realty

This single-storey, stacked townhouse is unlike many adjacent units, which have multiple levels and flights of stairs. Plus, its original third bedroom has been converted into a formal dining room.

Given its unusual characteristics, traditional formulas to estimate its value were used only as loose guidelines when it entered the market at $699,000 in mid-March. Nearly a week later, one of 11 parties bidding on it decided it was worth $121,999 more.

“A lot of agents were coming in talking about price per square feet, which is fine and dandy when everything lines up, but when you have a unique property such as this – not to mention the finishes were far beyond anything else – it’s so hard to price,” agent Anthony Coretti said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We went with the [comparable two-bedroom] sales, but we knew we should be overshooting them.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The unit's third bedroom has been converted into a formal dining room.

Royal LePage Supreme Realty

At one end of a low-rise building composed of urban townhouses with street-level entrances, this wide and shallow unit enjoys the benefit of windows on three sides overlooking a park across the street.

Further improving the 13-year-old space were recent upgrades to the kitchen, including quartz counters, an island and backsplashes in the kitchen.

There are two full bathrooms, as well as laundry machines and underground parking. Water costs are covered by monthly fees of $478.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Unlike neighbouring units, the townhouse is just a single storey.

Royal LePage Supreme Realty

“The other townhouses there, you [often] come up to a foyer and you see four or five doors, so you see all your neighbours’ [entrances]. This was private and secluded,” Mr. Coretti said.

“And it had 270-degree views as you had windows on the east, north and west, so it was really a special unit.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter