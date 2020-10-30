Splashy Leaside house takes the long road to a sale

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

134 Divadale Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $3,199,000

Selling price: $3.1-million

Taxes: $12,389 (2020)

Days on the market: 49

Listing agents: Myles Slocombe, and Lucille and Sarah Chenoweth, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The open living and dining areas have wainscotting and elaborate ceiling treatments.

Leaside had few homes available in June and July and even fewer in the condition of this custom-built, four-bedroom home with an in-ground pool.

“The average price of houses that are the older style … would be around $2-million or under," agent Lucille Chenoweth said, "and fixed up would be in various ranges of $2-million, depending on how fancy it was and lot size.

“This is one of the newer and more expensive houses [compared to] your run-of-the-mill Leaside place," she said. "So that’s why it wouldn’t sell terribly quickly.”

What they got

The backyard boasts an in-ground pool.

This modern, two-storey house with a built-in garage and private backyard recently replaced the standard-issue Leaside bungalow that once stood on the 31-foot-by-135-foot lot.

Inside, the open living and dining areas have wainscotting and elaborate ceiling treatments. The eat-in kitchen has a waterfall-edge island and the family room is outfitted with gas fireplace and sliding rear doors to the back yard.

Skylights bring natural light into several areas upstairs, including the bathroom and walk-in closet in the largest bedroom.

The lower level has heated floors, a guest bedroom, recreation area and a wine cellar.

The agent’s take

“It was in immaculate condition, and it was a nice example of a home that was family-oriented in the city with a getaway in the back with the pool," co-listing agent Myles Slocombe said. "[And it’s] half a block from a school.

“The pool was a really interesting piece because [the listing] came at a time when summer camps were all closed … and there wasn’t really anything in north Leaside this summer that had a pool."

