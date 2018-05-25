Spring listing works for Etobicoke home

Open this photo in gallery Done Deal, 46 Poplar Ave., Toronto

46 Poplar Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,599,900

Selling price: $1,575,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1,177,000 (2014); $600,000 (2002); $220,000 (2001)

Taxes: $6,841 (2017)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: JoAnne Gludish, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery The combined kitchen and family room across the rear has skylights, a gas fireplace and a walkout to the 50-by-110-foot grounds.Done Deal, 46 Poplar Ave., Toronto

The action: The first listing of this brick-and-stone residence with a double garage failed to connect with an acceptable buyer. Relisted this spring, with newly furnished interiors and an asking price just less than $1.6-million netted more than a dozen interested parties and a viable offer in March.

“We took it off over the Christmas season and when we brought it back, we staged it and had immediate interest, so it sold quickly,” agent JoAnne Gludish said. “There wasn’t a lot available, particularly of that calibre.”

What they got: The area around the Kipling GO station is filled with aging bungalows, but this one from the 1950s was rebuilt in 2002 with more than 3,900 square feet of contemporary-styled living space, including a lower-level recreation area with a stone fireplace.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The living and dining area has coffered ceilings and the combined kitchen and family room across the rear has skylights, a gas fireplace and a walkout to the 50-by-110-foot grounds.

There are a total of six bedrooms on the second floor and on the lower level. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and one of the house’s four bathrooms.

The agent’s take: “You could walk to the subway or the GO,” Ms. Gludish said. “It’s in an older area, but this house was a rebuild with nine-foot ceilings; the whole deal.”

Even following the rebuild, new roofing, central vacuum and operating systems were added between 2013 and 2016. “[The owners] kept the house in good condition and a state of great repair,” Ms. Gludish said.