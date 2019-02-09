 Skip to main content

Real Estate Stacked Toronto townhouse mimics feel of a freehold home

Done Deal

Stacked Toronto townhouse mimics feel of a freehold home

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
760 Lawrence Ave., No. 61, Toronto

Asking price: $575,000

Selling price: $565,000

Taxes: $2,184 (2018)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

THE ACTION

The roughly 1,000 square-foot townhouse has a modern two-storey plan with a street-level entrance and a 300-square-foot rooftop terrace.

For a brief period early December, there were two units available at this a 15-year-old stacked townhouse complex near Lawrence West station. This upper level unit was plucked off the market before fewer than 20 shoppers could drop in.

“For $565,000, you get a pseudo-type home experience for a price less than a one-bedroom condo at Yonge and Eglinton,” said agent Ira Jelinek. “So it was suitable for a certain type of buyer that has a significant other or a child.”

WHAT THEY GOT

This roughly 1,000 square-foot townhouse has a modern two-storey plan with a street level entrance, a 300-square-foot rooftop terrace and one-car parking in a common garage.

The first level is an open living and dining space. It features a U-shaped kitchen with a breakfast bar, ceramic floors and stone back splashes.

On the level above, the larger of two bedrooms contains a walk-in closet and private bathroom.

Monthly maintenance fees of $433 include water costs.

THE AGENT’S TAKE

The first level is an open living and dining space.

“It was quite special because of the price, location and size,” said Mr. Jelinek.

“Another feature is there’s a really nice rooftop patio, and the maintenance fees are manageable.”

