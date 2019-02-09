Stacked Toronto townhouse mimics feel of a freehold home

760 Lawrence Ave., No. 61, Toronto
Asking price: $575,000
Selling price: $565,000
Taxes: $2,184 (2018)
Days on the market: Five
Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
THE ACTION
For a brief period early December, there were two units available at this a 15-year-old stacked townhouse complex near Lawrence West station. This upper level unit was plucked off the market before fewer than 20 shoppers could drop in.
“For $565,000, you get a pseudo-type home experience for a price less than a one-bedroom condo at Yonge and Eglinton,” said agent Ira Jelinek. “So it was suitable for a certain type of buyer that has a significant other or a child.”
WHAT THEY GOT
This roughly 1,000 square-foot townhouse has a modern two-storey plan with a street level entrance, a 300-square-foot rooftop terrace and one-car parking in a common garage.
The first level is an open living and dining space. It features a U-shaped kitchen with a breakfast bar, ceramic floors and stone back splashes.
On the level above, the larger of two bedrooms contains a walk-in closet and private bathroom.
Monthly maintenance fees of $433 include water costs.
THE AGENT’S TAKE
“It was quite special because of the price, location and size,” said Mr. Jelinek.
“Another feature is there’s a really nice rooftop patio, and the maintenance fees are manageable.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.