Staged Cedarvale home sells in bidding war

Done Deal

Staged Cedarvale home sells in bidding war

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.,

23 Peveril Hill N., Toronto

Asking price: $1,495,000

Selling price: $1.7-million

Previous selling prices: $872,018 (2012); $493,000 (2001); $375,000 (1998)

Taxes: $6,768 (2019)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Marni Lokash, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., and Vivian Souroujon, Forest Hill Real Estate

The action

Rented furniture helped stage the home for potential buyers.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.,

Over the course of a couple weeks this summer, this two-storey house was repainted, the gardens were tended and the furnishings were replaced with rental pieces, all to appeal to potential buyers. But simply putting a sign on the lawn caught the attention of a passerby who told a friend to rush over to the open house early June.

“The new homeowner had a friend call her when he saw the open house sign,” said agent Marni Lokash, who notes neither party were house hunting prior.

“She bought the house in a bidding war the next day.”

What they got

Several rooms, including the kitchen, have been updated.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.,

This three-bedroom house is nearly 80 years old, but several rooms were updated over time, such as the eat-in kitchen and lower-level guest and recreation rooms. Several bathrooms were also created for a total of four.

A formal dining area and traditional living room with a fireplace were preserved, as well as a fenced-in backyard and deck.

The agent’s take

“The house showed beautifully and has been well maintained and updated,” Ms. Lokash said.

“It has brand new bathrooms, and the sellers had added a powder room and semi ensuite between the kids’ rooms, which are both huge selling features.”

The 30-foot-by-114-foot lot also has a garage, yet is steps away from amenities on Eglinton Avenue.

“The location is phenomenal because it’s quick access to the Allen, and the LRT will be a huge feature once it is complete,” Ms. Lokash said.

“Additionally, the [local] school is very sought after. Buyers typically wait for houses to buy in the area to enroll their kids in Cedarvale Community School.”

