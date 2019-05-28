 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Stager’s Toronto home maximizes second impression this spring

Done Deal

Stager’s Toronto home maximizes second impression this spring

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
26 North Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $1.679-million

Selling price: $1.66-million

Previous selling price: $1,600,000 (2017)

Taxes: $7,945 (2019)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

The entertaining space at the front of the house has a fireplace.

Less than a five-minute drive north of the Toronto Hunt golf course on Lake Ontario, this infill home was listed for $1.799-million last fall, but no offers emerged as the holidays approached, even after a price drop to $1.729-million.

In February, it was restaged and relisted again at $1.729-million. Buyers were still slow to visit, so it re-entered the market at $1.679-million and sold the next day in late March.

“It’s a neighborhood where people have been buying up small bungalows in the last few years – topping them up and making beautiful new homes – but then all of a sudden they’ve been tough to sell,” agent Jenelle Cameron said.

“There were quite a few [available] in and around that pocket – all priced a little bit higher than this one – and some are still there.”

What they got

The main floor is devoid of walls between the central dining area and two entertaining spaces.

In 2017, an old bungalow on a 40-by-125-foot lot was replaced with this modern two-storey house with two additional recreation areas in the basement, plus a custom shed and private driveway outside.

The main floor is devoid of walls between the central dining area and two entertaining spaces. The one at the front has a fireplace and the one off the kitchen has an exit to a covered deck.

A glass-lined staircase leads up to a den and four bedrooms, including one with a walk-in closet and five-piece ensuite. It is the largest of four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“It’s a family home that’s quite large inside,” Ms. Cameron said.

“It’s one of the nicest homes I’ve been in, it’s beautifully done. It’s got an open den upstairs, which is different, the main floor is so open and bright, and they had a really nice pantry … so it has a lot of unique features.”

