 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Staging helps move High Park house

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

89 Indian Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,549,000

Selling price: $2,585,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1,798,000 (2015); $1,100,000 (2011)

Taxes: $9,661 (2020)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Suzanne Lewis, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The living room features a wood-burning fireplace.

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

In late June there were already two homes for sale on this street just east of High Park, one of which had sat for months without an offer. So agent Suzanne Lewis thought it essential to do everything possible to accent this 2½-storey house. Everything from professional staging to drone photography and mapping of the 32-foot-by-214-foot lot was brought to bear and paid off in attracting multiple bids.

“Because of COVID, we did everything in our power to make sure it was marketed to the extreme,” agent Suzanne Lewis said.

“The staging was so amazing, so it really showed off its best features.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The main level features an open kitchen and dining area.

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

This more than 100-year-old house has five bedrooms and a very spacious interior, with an open kitchen and dining area, as well as a living room with a wood-burning fireplace and a rear sunroom with heated slate floors and double doors to a two-tiered deck.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and heated marble floors in the ensuite, which is one of the house’s five bathrooms.

There is a recreation room in the basement.

Outside, there’s a new oversized garage and a driveway that can accommodate six vehicles. The private backyard is extra deep.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The master bedroom features a walk-in closet.

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

“The house is gorgeous with original features, like lots of stained glass, and the lot size is so special and unique,” Ms. Lewis said.

“Getting a 200-foot-plus lot [depth] in prime Toronto is really hard to find.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies