Staging helps move High Park house

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Advantage Realty

89 Indian Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,549,000

Selling price: $2,585,000

Previous selling price: $1,798,000 (2015); $1,100,000 (2011)

Taxes: $9,661 (2020)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Suzanne Lewis, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The living room features a wood-burning fireplace. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

In late June there were already two homes for sale on this street just east of High Park, one of which had sat for months without an offer. So agent Suzanne Lewis thought it essential to do everything possible to accent this 2½-storey house. Everything from professional staging to drone photography and mapping of the 32-foot-by-214-foot lot was brought to bear and paid off in attracting multiple bids.

“Because of COVID, we did everything in our power to make sure it was marketed to the extreme,” agent Suzanne Lewis said.

“The staging was so amazing, so it really showed off its best features.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The main level features an open kitchen and dining area. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

This more than 100-year-old house has five bedrooms and a very spacious interior, with an open kitchen and dining area, as well as a living room with a wood-burning fireplace and a rear sunroom with heated slate floors and double doors to a two-tiered deck.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and heated marble floors in the ensuite, which is one of the house’s five bathrooms.

There is a recreation room in the basement.

Outside, there’s a new oversized garage and a driveway that can accommodate six vehicles. The private backyard is extra deep.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The master bedroom features a walk-in closet. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

“The house is gorgeous with original features, like lots of stained glass, and the lot size is so special and unique,” Ms. Lewis said.

“Getting a 200-foot-plus lot [depth] in prime Toronto is really hard to find.”

