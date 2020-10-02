Staging helps move High Park house

89 Indian Rd., Toronto
Asking price: $2,549,000
Selling price: $2,585,000
Previous selling price: $1,798,000 (2015); $1,100,000 (2011)
Taxes: $9,661 (2020)
Days on the market: Three
Listing agent: Suzanne Lewis, Keller Williams Advantage Realty
The action
In late June there were already two homes for sale on this street just east of High Park, one of which had sat for months without an offer. So agent Suzanne Lewis thought it essential to do everything possible to accent this 2½-storey house. Everything from professional staging to drone photography and mapping of the 32-foot-by-214-foot lot was brought to bear and paid off in attracting multiple bids.
“Because of COVID, we did everything in our power to make sure it was marketed to the extreme,” agent Suzanne Lewis said.
“The staging was so amazing, so it really showed off its best features.”
What they got
This more than 100-year-old house has five bedrooms and a very spacious interior, with an open kitchen and dining area, as well as a living room with a wood-burning fireplace and a rear sunroom with heated slate floors and double doors to a two-tiered deck.
The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and heated marble floors in the ensuite, which is one of the house’s five bathrooms.
There is a recreation room in the basement.
Outside, there’s a new oversized garage and a driveway that can accommodate six vehicles. The private backyard is extra deep.
The agent’s take
“The house is gorgeous with original features, like lots of stained glass, and the lot size is so special and unique,” Ms. Lewis said.
“Getting a 200-foot-plus lot [depth] in prime Toronto is really hard to find.”
