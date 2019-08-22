Staging helps Scarborough townhouse sell for more than asking price

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Advantage Realty

850 Huntingwood Dr., No. 87, Toronto

Asking price: $588,000

Selling price: $608,000

Previous selling price: $395,000 (2015); $198,000 (2007)

Taxes: $2,018 (2018)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Carol Foderick, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The action

The unit is in a small community north of the Tam O'Shanter golf course.

There were two properties available to buyers within a couple weeks of each other this summer in this small townhouse community north of the Tam O’Shanter golf course. Since this three-bedroom unit was not only updated, but also professionally staged, nearly a dozen showings were lined up in rapid succession in early May.

“We ended up with three offers, which is very unusual for the complex because the sale prior to that sat on the market for some time before it actually sold,” agent Carol Foderick said. “It was an unrenovated version of this unit, so it was priced very differently, but it speaks to the fact that presentation and staging can make all the difference in the world.”

What they got

The kitchen has been revamped with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

In the early 1970s, this condominium townhouse was designed with a two-storey plan and a finished basement, as well as an attached garage and fenced-in backyard with southern exposures.

In the past few years, the two bathrooms were remodeled and the central kitchen was revamped with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

Monthly fees of $401 pay for water, cable and common area maintenance.

The agent’s take

“The size, floor plan and layout are almost identical in all the units, so there is very little variation. The only thing that was marginally different here was it backed onto the community pool,” Ms. Foderick said.

“And interest was generated by the high level of renovation to the property.”

