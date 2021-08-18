 Skip to main content
// //

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Staging helps Toronto condo sell for $146,000 over asking

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

1190 Dundas St. E., No. 703, Toronto

Asking price: $739,000 (April, 2021)

Selling price: $885,001 (April, 2021)

Previous selling price: $636,000 (November, 2017)

Taxes: $2,543 (2020)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agents: Meghan Kennedy and Belinda Lelli, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The 747-square-foot unit has nine-foot ceilings and full-height windows, as well as a balcony with a gas hookup.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The spring condo market was unpredictable, so this Leslieville two-bedroom-plus-den unit was priced under $740,000 and offers were accepted at any time. One buyer came with a significant premium to the asking price, outbidding rival offers.

“The condo market had started to escalate, so we were seeing better prices per square foot in the building, and inventory levels had decreased significantly,” agent Meghan Kennedy said. “But the market was wobbly.

“Following us, another unit sold for $810,000, and another one – that’s nearly the exact same unit but on a different floor – was sitting on the market at $849,000.”

Ms. Kennedy partially credits their high sale price to the efforts of their staging team, which created a decor that catered to a younger demographic.

“For something like that, more contemporary, transitional or Scandinavian minimalist type of furniture was a better way to go as opposed to a more traditional, conservative look.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

Hardwood floors run through the kitchen, den and living area.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This 747-square-foot unit was completed in 2015 with nine-foot ceilings and full-height windows, as well as sliding bedroom doors and a balcony with a gas hookup.

Hardwood floors run through the kitchen, den and living area.

Two bathrooms and laundry machines come with the unit, along with a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $566 pay for 24-hour concierge and recreational amenities.

The agent’s take

“It’s one of the larger units, which made it attractive,” Ms. Kennedy said.

“It’s in a well-run building with low condo fees, and the area is escalating in popularity, especially with an increase in transit with the Ontario Line coming in.”

