‘Standard’ house in Vaughan lucks into a hot market, nets $176,000 over-asking

Open this photo in gallery Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

115 Novella Rd., Vaughan

Asking price: $899,000 (February, 2021)

Selling price: $1,075,000 (February, 2021)

Taxes: $4,045 (2020)

Days on the market: six

Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery To help the house stand out, the vacant interior space was staged. Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

Two-storey townhouses like this one are a common sight in suburban Vaughan. To help the cookie-cutter house stand out, the vacant interior space was staged and an asking priced chosen at under $900,000. Nearly 60 potential buyers took in-person tours and several made offers. With some back and forth negotiations, a final offer of $1.075-million was accepted.

“It’s a pretty standard house, but we capitalized on a hot market,” said agent Michael Steinman.

“A couple [homes] had just sold, so we had some good luck with timing. We put it up when there wasn’t anything in the direct area.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery All three bedrooms have parquet floors. Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

This 20-year-old house has parquet floors in all three bedrooms and crown mouldings in the living and dining area.

Some newer updates include porcelain tile flooring, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen. There is also a new garage door and a south-facing deck overlooking the 22- by 110-foot grounds.

The basement provides a recreation area and one of the house’s four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen. Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

“It was well maintained,” Mr. Steinman said. “There was a kitchen renovation and they put in a nice large deck at the back.”

