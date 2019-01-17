Toronto starter home with potential rooted in mature mid-town locale

373 Winnett Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $999,000
Selling price: $999,000
Previous selling prices: $800,000 (2016); $516,000 (2011); $326,000 (2004)
Taxes: $3,406 (2018)
Days on the market: Seven
Listing agents: Ira Jelinek and Sarah Lever, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
The action
Less than a 10-minute walk from Eglinton West station, this two-storey house was heavily scrutinized by nearly a dozen visitors, particularly first-time buyers and downsizers browsing mid-November.
“It’s a two-bedroom home, which is not the norm because people usually want three bedrooms, so that might have slowed down some activity,” agent Ira Jelinek said.
“[However, it ended up in] a multiple-offer situation where we listed it for one week, looking at offers the following week at a certain time, and one person stepped up and we made a deal.”
What they got
This brick structure on a 19-by-128-foot lot was given new life with updated roofing and refinished hardwood floors, as well as a remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Four-piece bathrooms serve the second and lower levels where there are two bedrooms and a recreation area respectively. On the main floor is a living room and rear dining area with a walkout to a deck.
The agent’s take
“It’s in proximity to Eglinton [Avenue] and it’s in a family-friendly neighbourhood in a midtown location, so opportunities rarely come up for sale in the area,” Mr. Jelinek said.
“And it’s a good-sized lot to extend in the back.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.