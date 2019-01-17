 Skip to main content

Real Estate Toronto starter home with potential rooted in mature mid-town locale

Done Deal

Toronto starter home with potential rooted in mature mid-town locale

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
373 Winnett Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $999,000

Selling price: $999,000

Previous selling prices: $800,000 (2016); $516,000 (2011); $326,000 (2004)

Taxes: $3,406 (2018)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Ira Jelinek and Sarah Lever, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

On the main floor is a living room and rear dining area with a walkout to a deck.

The action

Less than a 10-minute walk from Eglinton West station, this two-storey house was heavily scrutinized by nearly a dozen visitors, particularly first-time buyers and downsizers browsing mid-November.

“It’s a two-bedroom home, which is not the norm because people usually want three bedrooms, so that might have slowed down some activity,” agent Ira Jelinek said.

“[However, it ended up in] a multiple-offer situation where we listed it for one week, looking at offers the following week at a certain time, and one person stepped up and we made a deal.”

The remodeled kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

What they got

This brick structure on a 19-by-128-foot lot was given new life with updated roofing and refinished hardwood floors, as well as a remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

Four-piece bathrooms serve the second and lower levels where there are two bedrooms and a recreation area respectively. On the main floor is a living room and rear dining area with a walkout to a deck.

The agent’s take

“It’s in proximity to Eglinton [Avenue] and it’s in a family-friendly neighbourhood in a midtown location, so opportunities rarely come up for sale in the area,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“And it’s a good-sized lot to extend in the back.”

