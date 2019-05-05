Storage locker seals deal for Liberty Village live/work loft

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

43 Hanna Ave, Unit 306, Toronto

Asking price: $1,789,000

Selling price: $1,727,500

Previous selling price: $497,570 (2009)

Taxes: $4,973 (2018)

Days on the market: 20

Listing agents: Luciana Conte and David West, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

Co-op agents: André Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unit is in the original section of this converted toy warehouse. Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

For clients seeking a residential space and work studio, agent André Kutyan zeroed in on a handful of candidates. In early March, they purchased this two-bedroom plus den unit at the Toy Factory Lofts for $1.7-million, but raised their bid by $27,500 when they learned the owner had a second – and larger – locker to sell.

“To find this kind of hard loft is very difficult in the city. Most lofts are not real hard loft conversions, they’re just made to look like them,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“[Plus, the buyers] have off-site storage they pay monthly for, so … if you amortize $27,500 over 25 years, it’s going to cost you a fraction of what it would cost you to rent storage like this.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The unit boasts 13-foot ceilings and exposed steel beams. Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

In an original section of a former toy warehouse, this 1,725-square-foot loft was initially refurbished to showcase its 13-foot ceilings, steel beams and exposed brick walls, then slowly outfitted with about $170,000 in custom upgrades in subsequent years.

To enjoy the outdoors, there is a balcony off the central living, dining and cooking space and massive windows throughout, including the den and secondary sleeping quarters on a mezzanine above.

The unit also comes with two bathrooms, ensuite laundry facilities and two-car parking.

Monthly fees of $708 cover the cost of water and heating, concierge, gym, party room and rooftop deck and hot tub.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The unit has a balcony off the primary living and dining area. Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

“There’s a new part to the building and an old part, so this is in the old part with really high ceilings and a loft within the unit for another bedroom, so there’s a real wow factor in there,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“And it has all exposed beams and piping and big windows, it’s a very cool space, not your typical condo.”

