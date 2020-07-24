 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Strategic pricing prompts three offers for Wychwood house

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Sutton Group Associates Realty Inc.

26 Biggar Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,999,000 (May 2020)

Previous asking price: $2,199,000 (April 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $2,015,000

Previous selling price: $320,000 (1997)

Taxes: $6,455 (2019)

Days on the market: One

Listing and co-op agents: Josie Stern and Valerie Benchitrit, Sutton Group Associates Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The foyer, living and dining rooms have rich wood finishes.

Sutton Group Associates Realty Inc.

The owners postponed listing this six-bedroom house as the coronavirus pandemic deepened, but decided to forge ahead in April. Early bids were lacklustre and in May the house was relisted with the asking price revised to bring it under the $2-million mark. Within hours, three viable offers arrived.

“We had low-ball [offers] well below the list, but we knew it was worth more than that,” agent Josie Stern said.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the St. Clair West community, there hadn’t been a sale over $1.5-million since March 25, and the first sale over $1.5-million was 26 Biggar early May.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen has been renovated.

Sutton Group Associates Realty Inc.

This older than century-old, brick house provides more than 3,500 square feet of living space when the finished lower level is included.

The foyer, living and dining rooms have rich wood finishes. There have been numerous updates, including the addition of small workspaces at the back of the house, the addition of solar panels and renovations to the kitchen and third floor bedrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The home has a three-car garage on a rear laneway.

Sutton Group Associates Realty Inc.

“It’s very conveniently located, close to a couple of subway stops and seven minutes to St. Clair West [station],” Ms. Stern said.

“It had a nice kitchen, beautiful garden and lots of bedrooms.”

More importantly, not only can the bedrooms double as home offices, but so can the garage. It came with plans for a 1,400-square-foot laneway house.

Story continues below advertisement

“This was great because it had a triple-car garage and the lot was 40 feet wide and [141 feet] long, so you’re not giving up that much garden,” said Ms. Stern.

“[Also], it had a private drive in the front, so building the laneway house would not give up your parking.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies