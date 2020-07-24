Strategic pricing prompts three offers for Wychwood house

Open this photo in gallery Sutton Group Associates Realty Inc.

26 Biggar Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,999,000 (May 2020)

Previous asking price: $2,199,000 (April 2020)

Selling price: $2,015,000

Previous selling price: $320,000 (1997)

Taxes: $6,455 (2019)

Days on the market: One

Listing and co-op agents: Josie Stern and Valerie Benchitrit, Sutton Group Associates Realty Inc.

The action

The foyer, living and dining rooms have rich wood finishes. Sutton Group Associates Realty Inc.

The owners postponed listing this six-bedroom house as the coronavirus pandemic deepened, but decided to forge ahead in April. Early bids were lacklustre and in May the house was relisted with the asking price revised to bring it under the $2-million mark. Within hours, three viable offers arrived.

“We had low-ball [offers] well below the list, but we knew it was worth more than that,” agent Josie Stern said.

“In the St. Clair West community, there hadn’t been a sale over $1.5-million since March 25, and the first sale over $1.5-million was 26 Biggar early May.”

What they got

The kitchen has been renovated. Sutton Group Associates Realty Inc.

This older than century-old, brick house provides more than 3,500 square feet of living space when the finished lower level is included.

The foyer, living and dining rooms have rich wood finishes. There have been numerous updates, including the addition of small workspaces at the back of the house, the addition of solar panels and renovations to the kitchen and third floor bedrooms.

The agent’s take

The home has a three-car garage on a rear laneway. Sutton Group Associates Realty Inc.

“It’s very conveniently located, close to a couple of subway stops and seven minutes to St. Clair West [station],” Ms. Stern said.

“It had a nice kitchen, beautiful garden and lots of bedrooms.”

More importantly, not only can the bedrooms double as home offices, but so can the garage. It came with plans for a 1,400-square-foot laneway house.

“This was great because it had a triple-car garage and the lot was 40 feet wide and [141 feet] long, so you’re not giving up that much garden,” said Ms. Stern.

“[Also], it had a private drive in the front, so building the laneway house would not give up your parking.”

