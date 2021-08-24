Strategic pricing used to sell updated back-split house in Markham, Ont.

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

17 Southdale Dr., Markham, Ont.

Asking price: $1,499,000 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $1,518,888 (June, 2021)

Previous selling price: $1,550,000 (June, 2017)

Taxes: $5,955 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc. and Angela Yu, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The house was priced under $1.5-million to gain an edge on a neighbouring property. Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

This back-split house near Markham’s Milne Dam Conservation Park faced serious competition from a neighbouring property that was also for sale. To gain an edge, it was priced less than $1.5-million. Within days, it was fielding several rival offers.

“Next door was a home for sale for 90 days,” agent Bill Thom said.

“We were basically priced the same, but after we sold, they did sell, but they didn’t sell over the asking price and we did sell over our asking price – and with no conditions.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Pot lights and hardwood floors were added in several areas, including entertaining spaces on three different levels. Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

This four-level house was built in the 1970s on a 110-foot-by-141-foot lot that narrows at the rear.

Renovations completed in the past five years include new roofing, windows and walkways, as well as new mechanical systems and laundry machines.

Pot lights and hardwood floors were added in several areas, including entertaining spaces on three different levels. The space on the lower level also has a gas fireplace and a short flight of steps up to the eat-in kitchen.

Another staircase leads up to three bedrooms and one of three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The space on the lower level has a gas fireplace and a short flight of steps up to the eat-in kitchen. Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

“It was part of a subdivision from about 40- or 50-years ago, so it has a good mix of plans,” said Mr. Thom. “These days, you’ll never find a split level plan … you have bungalows or two storeys.”

In addition to the rare backsplit layout, buyers also appreciated the modern essentials inside. “The seller updated the house, like the kitchen and bathrooms,” said Mr. Thom.

“This is the first home I’ve sold with an electric charger in the garage and it’s going to be more and more common down the road.”

