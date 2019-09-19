 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Street-level condo offers buyers a relatively affordable Yorkville address

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Street-level condo offers buyers a relatively affordable Yorkville address

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

3 McAlpine St., No. 105, Toronto

Asking price: $797,000

Selling price: $740,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $2,939 (2018)

Days on the market: 18

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The unit is in the Domus building in swanky Yorkville.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

This one-bedroom suite is unlike most of the lavish offerings at Domus, but while some buyers considered that a drawback, nearly 20 visitors considered it a good way to move into a swank neighbourhood.

“Being a ground-floor unit with no exterior space posed a few issues,” said agent Christopher Bibby, who sold the unit early June.

“Typically, units in the building are much larger and there were a few units for sale at the same time between $2- and $4-million, so that it made this very appealing being an entry-level unit in Yorkville.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The unit's wall of windows looks over a courtyard.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

Over the years, the appearance of this roughly 800-square-foot suite was improved in several respects, from new hardwood floors and sliding bedroom doors to a revamped kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Story continues below advertisement

The layout was left intact with open living and dining areas along a wall of windows and Juliet balcony doors.

The unit also comes with ensuite laundry facilities, a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $865 cover the cost of concierge, fitness and party rooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The revamped kitchen features stainless steel appliances.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

“It had a courtyard garden view, which was quite nice and quiet, even though you’re just steps to Davenport [Road], Yonge Street and Bay Street,” Mr. Bibby said.

“In terms of all the finishes [the sellers] did … we don’t see many units of this calibre.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter