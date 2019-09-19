Street-level condo offers buyers a relatively affordable Yorkville address

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

3 McAlpine St., No. 105, Toronto

Asking price: $797,000

Selling price: $740,000

Taxes: $2,939 (2018)

Days on the market: 18

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unit is in the Domus building in swanky Yorkville. Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

This one-bedroom suite is unlike most of the lavish offerings at Domus, but while some buyers considered that a drawback, nearly 20 visitors considered it a good way to move into a swank neighbourhood.

“Being a ground-floor unit with no exterior space posed a few issues,” said agent Christopher Bibby, who sold the unit early June.

“Typically, units in the building are much larger and there were a few units for sale at the same time between $2- and $4-million, so that it made this very appealing being an entry-level unit in Yorkville.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The unit's wall of windows looks over a courtyard. Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

Over the years, the appearance of this roughly 800-square-foot suite was improved in several respects, from new hardwood floors and sliding bedroom doors to a revamped kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

The layout was left intact with open living and dining areas along a wall of windows and Juliet balcony doors.

The unit also comes with ensuite laundry facilities, a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $865 cover the cost of concierge, fitness and party rooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The revamped kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

“It had a courtyard garden view, which was quite nice and quiet, even though you’re just steps to Davenport [Road], Yonge Street and Bay Street,” Mr. Bibby said.

“In terms of all the finishes [the sellers] did … we don’t see many units of this calibre.”

