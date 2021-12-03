Sutton Group West Coast Realty

4315 Bonavista Drive, Richmond, B.C.

Asking price: $1.363-million (Nov. 2)

Selling price: $1.4-million (Nov. 8)

Taxes: $3,769.50 (2021)

Days on market: Six

Buyer’s agent: Shali Tark, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

What they got

This 1,085-square-foot one-level rancher has three bedrooms and one bathroom, situated on a 40-foot-by-98-foot lot in West Richmond. The house was built in 1979 and is located near schools, transit, trails and Steveston Village and museums. It hadn’t been updated.

The action

This 1,085-square-foot one-level rancher has three bedrooms and one bathroom.Sutton Group West Coast Realty

Ranchers are a rarity and are therefore more in demand, particularly with an aging population, said the buyer’s agent Shali Tark. Her client had been looking for a 7,000-square-foot lot as an investment, but prices had crept up to around $1.8-million for that size lot. He pivoted to a smaller lot at a lower price and he plans to possibly renovate and rent out the property. There were three other offers. Ms. Tark’s client made a cash offer. The deal completes Jan. 14.

The agent’s take

“This property is considered small, but that is where the shift in the market is going,” Ms. Tark said. “People are now more attracted to these [cheaper] smaller lots … and the more lots that are sold, the more value there is to the ones that remain. There is dwindling supply, and it won’t be very long before we start tearing down homes built in the nineties.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.