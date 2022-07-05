Skip to main content
done deal
Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

123 Ascot Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $700,000 (May, 2022)

Selling price: $815,000 (May, 2022)

Taxes: $3,428 (2021)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agents: Nigel Denham, Robert Nelson and Penny Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

A bid of $815,000 took the house – $115,000 over asking – though it was not the best monetary offer.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This roughly 80-year-old house had a long list of necessary repairs. There were 30 or so visitors and there were five offers, primarily from contactors and developers. A bid of $815,000 took the house – $115,000 over asking – though it was not the best monetary offer.

“So many people are looking to trade under $1-million and just over, and the product in all of these areas are trickling in on a limited basis,” said agent Nigel Denham.

“The [offer] that stood out was marginally the lesser price than the next offer, but it was a lightening quick closing and a substantial deposit for that price point – almost three times what we expected – so it provided a great deal of certainty in what’s now an uncertain world.”

What they got

This roughly 80-year-old house had a long list of necessary repairs.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Just a few blocks away from Earlscourt Park, this semi-detached house has a traditional three-bedroom layout with one bathroom, a formal dining room and an open kitchen. The basement is unfinished.

Fireplaces are situated in the first-floor den and a bedroom on the second floor.

The 15- by 120-foot lot has the benefit of a south-facing yard and one-car parking off a laneway.

The agent’s take

This semi-detached house has a traditional three-bedroom layout with one bathroom, a formal dining room and an open kitchen. The basement is unfinished.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“A few end-users were thinking they could do a reno, but it was too overwhelming because the property wasn’t just dated but quite dilapidated,” Mr. Denham said.

“At the price we sold it for, if a developer was doing their own work – and not hiring a general contactor, paying management fees or traditional markups you get as a retail end user – they can crack this off for $300,000 or $350,000 and with resale for the new finished product around the $1.4-million range. It’s a tidy profit for their troubles.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct