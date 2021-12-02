Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

60 Bathurst St., No. 214, Toronto

Asking price: $750,000 (October, 2021)

Selling price: $890,000 (October, 2021)

Previous selling price: $475,000 (January, 2015)

Taxes: $2,994 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Louis Chaffringeon, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

The 885-square-foot unit has a loft-like vibe with 10-foot concrete ceilings, exposed ductwork and an open living area.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Agent Louis Chaffringeon had already sold a one-bedroom unit at the Sixty Lofts building in March for $732,000 in a 10-way bidding war. Given the chance to list this one-bedroom suite next door in October, he projected another strong outcome based on low inventory levels in the high-demand building. It didn’t hurt this unit also had many attractive qualities, including a custom corner design, professionally staged furnishings and a $750,000 price.

“Of the 23 agents that showed it, more than half brought an offer and it sold for 19 per cent, or $140,000, over the asking price,” Mr. Chaffringeon said.

“As a rule of thumb, you’d expect one, two offers for every 10 showings, so to have 50 per cent plus of the agents to come with offers is crazy. I haven’t seen that in nine years.”

What they got

The kitchen has been revamped with new pot lights, tile work and upscale appliances, such as a Bertazzoni gas range and a 150-bottle wine fridge.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

In the southwest corner of the 10-year-old building, this 885-square-foot unit has a loft-like vibe with 10-foot concrete ceilings and exposed ductwork, as well as an open living area with a wall of windows and sliding doors to a balcony.

The seller had personalized the design and decor, from removing an impractical second doorway into the bedroom to revamping the kitchen with new pot lights, tile work and upscale appliances, such as a Bertazzoni gas range and a 150-bottle wine fridge.

The unit also has new laundry machines and an upgraded bathroom with an oversized tub.

Monthly fees of $491 cover water and heating costs.

The agent’s take

The unit had many attractive qualities, including a custom corner design, professionally staged furnishings and a bedroom suitable for a movie or TV set.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“This corner layout only exists on that floor, and it has the dreamiest of bedrooms, suitable for a movie or TV show set,” Mr. Chaffringeon said.

“And it has a beautiful view because on the south side, you’re facing a nice row of townhomes, almost like Carrie Bradshaw’s view from [Sex and the City].”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.