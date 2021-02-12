 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Stylish downtown Toronto condo has no visitors for weeks, rebounds with under-asking offer

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

333 Adelaide St., E., No. 712, Toronto

Asking price: $549,900 (November, 2020)

Selling price: $540,000 (December, 2020)

Taxes: $1,973 (2020)

Days on the market: 21

Listing agent: Kimmé Myles, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The condo has wall of windows and sliding doors to a Juliet balcony.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This one-bedroom unit at the Mozo building had a recent makeover, but not a single person asked to see it two weeks after its launch. The third week was markedly different with a flurry of visitors and a solid $540,000 bid.

“There were a lot of listings that were on the market for 89 or 59 days, so we did quite well in terms of time on market and price, but I had faith in what we were dealing with,” agent Kimmé Myles said.

“It showed beautifully, and it was gorgeous, but there was a lot of inventory and buyers were certainly taking their sweet time.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

Kitchen boasts of a quartz-topped island, tile backsplashes and high-end appliances.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 614-square-foot suite had a loft-like design, with an exposed concrete ceiling and an open principal room with a wall of windows and sliding doors to a Juliet balcony.

The four-piece bathroom was recently remodeled and laminate plank flooring was laid throughout. A quartz-topped kitchen island, tile backsplashes and high-end appliances were also installed.

Monthly fees of $344 cover the cost of water, heating and concierge service, as well as use of the gym and party room.

The agent’s take

“[The seller] had done everything to the nines,” Ms. Myles said.

“[Plus], you could look out and see heritage buildings, like St. James Cathedral, so it is a great area. And you could walk to the King East Design District, St. Lawrence Market or further east to the Distillery or west to the Eaton Centre.”

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

