Stylish downtown Toronto condo has no visitors for weeks, rebounds with under-asking offer

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

333 Adelaide St., E., No. 712, Toronto

Asking price: $549,900 (November, 2020)

Selling price: $540,000 (December, 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $1,973 (2020)

Days on the market: 21

Listing agent: Kimmé Myles, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery The condo has wall of windows and sliding doors to a Juliet balcony. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This one-bedroom unit at the Mozo building had a recent makeover, but not a single person asked to see it two weeks after its launch. The third week was markedly different with a flurry of visitors and a solid $540,000 bid.

“There were a lot of listings that were on the market for 89 or 59 days, so we did quite well in terms of time on market and price, but I had faith in what we were dealing with,” agent Kimmé Myles said.

“It showed beautifully, and it was gorgeous, but there was a lot of inventory and buyers were certainly taking their sweet time.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Kitchen boasts of a quartz-topped island, tile backsplashes and high-end appliances. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 614-square-foot suite had a loft-like design, with an exposed concrete ceiling and an open principal room with a wall of windows and sliding doors to a Juliet balcony.

Story continues below advertisement

The four-piece bathroom was recently remodeled and laminate plank flooring was laid throughout. A quartz-topped kitchen island, tile backsplashes and high-end appliances were also installed.

Monthly fees of $344 cover the cost of water, heating and concierge service, as well as use of the gym and party room.

The agent’s take

“[The seller] had done everything to the nines,” Ms. Myles said.

“[Plus], you could look out and see heritage buildings, like St. James Cathedral, so it is a great area. And you could walk to the King East Design District, St. Lawrence Market or further east to the Distillery or west to the Eaton Centre.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.