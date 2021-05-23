 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Suburban Hamilton home sells $185,100 over listing price

Sydnia Yu
Hamilton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

159 Glancaster Rd., Hamilton

Asking price: $799,900 (January, 2021)

Selling price: $985,000 (February, 2021)

Previous selling price: $545,900 (September, 2018)

Taxes: $4,548 (2020)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

This side-split house sits on a 75-foot-by-240-foot lot near Hamilton International Airport. It attracted more than 70 visitors from the Halton, Peel and Toronto areas for a walkthrough tour. Recent renovations helped prompt several purchase offers.

The eat-in kitchen features a breakfast bar.

“As hot as we thought last year was, it got extreme,” agent Michael St. Jean said. “We knew we were going to have a good result.

“A lot of people want to get away from the noise and the hustle and bustle of the city and get some peace and quiet.”

What they got

This three-bedroom house was built around 1970 and has living space on four levels, including a recreation area in the basement.

The home has a traditional living room with feature fireplace.

The main floor has a traditional living room with a fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has breakfast bar seating areas and double doors to the backyard and garage.

On the lower level there is a family room, two guest rooms and a second full bathroom.

The agent’s take

“Glanbrook is a little rural community in Hamilton, on the outskirts, so you’re literally five to 10 minutes to everything in terms of what Hamilton has to offer,” Mr. St. Jean said.

The Glancaster has a large double garage.

“The big double garage was a bonus, and the condition of the house was fantastic – it was move-in ready with everything updated – so it was a nice overall package.”

