Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Suburban Ottawa townhouse draws 17 bids

Sydnia Yu
Ottawa
Special to The Globe and Mail
Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

130 Camden Private, Ottawa

Asking price: $475,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $658,000 (March, 2021)

Previous selling price: $301,373 (December, 2017)

Taxes: $3,280 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Raymond Chin, Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

The action

This two-storey townhouse was one of the smaller properties available for purchase last month in this neighbourhood in Ottawa’s southwest corner. It collected 17 bids and a whopping $183,000 over-asking sale price.

“Seventeen offers caught us by surprise. Our target was eight to 10 at most,” agent Raymond Chin said.

“Nothing in that neighbourhood had sold anywhere close to that price. Our target was around the $550,000 range because it’s a tight floorplan.”

What they got

Open living and dining areas on the main floor face a U-shaped kitchen.

Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

This three-year-old, three-bedroom townhouse sits at the end of a row, has 1,600 square feet of interior living space, including a finished basement, and comes with an attached garage.

Open living and dining areas on the main floor face a U-shaped kitchen. It features granite countertops and sliding doors to a south-facing backyard on the 23-foot-by-78-foot lot.

On the second floor, one bedroom contains a walk-in closet and one of four bathrooms.

Monthly fees of $65 cover snow and garbage removal.

The agent’s take

“It’s in proximity to a new plaza where there’s a Costco,” Mr. Chin said.

“And it’s in close proximity to the 416 highway, but you don’t hear the noise.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

