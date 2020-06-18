Suite in former Toronto mansion sells over asking on first day

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

195 Poplar Plains Rd., No. 201, Toronto

Asking price: $1.249-million

Selling price: $1.35-million

Previous selling price: $685,000 (2007)

Taxes: $5,975 (2019)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Megan Till-Landry and Cailey Heaps Estrin, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

The action

Open this photo in gallery This mansion was converted into six condo suites in the 1990s. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

This former mansion near Sir Winston Churchill Park was converted into six separate condominium suites in the 1990s. The last one sold in 2013, so it was assumed that listing this two-storey unit early March would draw significant interest. Only 10 potential buyers came through the unit before the sellers accepted a $1.35-million offer by the day’s end.

“[Boutique suites] come up occasionally, but it’s certainly worth the wait,” agent Megan Till-Landry said.

“We were lucky with timing on this listing. While COVID-19 was beginning to surface, it had not yet impacted the real estate market.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The dining room boasts a wood-burning fireplace and built-in bar. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

This 1,521-square-foot suite is at the southwest corner of the brick structure dating back to the 1920s. It features private outdoor space off the bedroom upstairs and a gas fireplace in the living room and a wood-burning fireplace and built-in bar in the dining room. A den can be accessed off the living room.

Parking is provided in a detached garage. Monthly fees of $599 include the cost of water.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The second-floor master suite features two terraces and a cathedral ceiling. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

“This particular unit was spacious and well renovated," Ms. Till-Landry said. “And it looked out to the treetops.”

“The master sits on the second floor of the unit with a gorgeous cathedral ceiling, an ensuite and two terraces.”

