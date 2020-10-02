Summer buyer traffic low for 1920s semi-detached home

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

129 Sellers Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,169,000

Selling price: $1,150,000

Previous selling price: $855,000 (2016)

Taxes: $4,284 (2019)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery Previous owners have modernized this nearly century-old home. Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

There wasn’t much else on the market in the area this summer when this semi-detached house came to market, but buyer caution limited on-site visits to about two dozen before one came through with an offer in early June.

“It wasn’t at the beginning of the pandemic, but when things were less certain, so we wanted to focus more on online marketing and vetting of buyers rather than have a ton of people physically through,” agent Irene Kaushansky said.

“We didn’t intentionally do a low price, like a lot of other listings do," Ms. Kaushansky said. "That seemed to throw people off because buyers are so used to competition.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The staircase leads to four bedrooms and a loft space. Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

Previous owners have modernized this 1920s-era home. There are three updated bathrooms and a ceramic-clad kitchen. The open living and dining areas are separated by the staircase, which leads to the four bedrooms and loft space upstairs.

There is a guest bedroom and recreation rooms in the basement, which has been twice remodeled, complete with hardwood floors and a separate entrance. The newly fenced yard has a gate to a parking space on the 15-foot-by-100-foot corner lot.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The backyard opens to a parking space. Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

“This home was a little bit bigger and nicer than many others in the neighbourhood,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“[New fencing] made the yard bigger, more private and more usable, and they also leveled it, so it didn’t have that slope to the sidewalk.”

“There was a main-floor powder room and mudroom, which is quite rare for this size of home,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“The previous owners had also done a lot of work, so the basement was really high and bright.”

