Summer buyers close the deal on Lytton Park house with basketball court

59 Lytton Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $3,695,000

Selling price: $3,670,000

Previous selling prices: $2,250,000 (2014); $1,160,700 (2002)

Taxes: $14,324 (2018)

Days on the market: 22

Listing agent: Carol Lome, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The action

Open this photo in gallery Signature characteristics from the 1920s appear throughout this 3,576-square-foot residence, ranging from a symmetrical brick façade to a formal dining room with original millwork. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

While many agents and buyers took their vacations during the month of July, determined shoppers found a recreational retreat in the backyard of this updated three-storey house, complete with a new saltwater pool and basketball court.

“The back garden was like being in South Beach – it was spectacular with waterfalls in the pool – so for a young active family, it really replaced a cottage,” said agent Carol Lome, whose sellers turned down some offers before accepting one for $3.67-million.

“There were two other houses for sale in the neighbourhood, but they needed rejuvenation, so for a young family wanting to move into a house with great space, this house was move-in ready.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The backyard boasts a saltwater pool. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

Signature characteristics from the 1920s appear throughout this 3,576-square-foot residence, ranging from a symmetrical brick façade to a formal dining room with original millwork.

Some recent modifications made by the sellers included new windows and four revamped bathrooms, including one in the largest of five bedrooms. Both the updated kitchen and separate family room also feature glass doors to the south-facing deck, patio and double garage on the 50-foot-by 132-foot lot.

There is an enclosed office off the living room and a loft on the third floor. The basement offers an additional 1,371 square feet of finished space.

The agent’s take

“The proportions in this house were exceptional. The rooms were all spacious and a full staircase goes right up to the third floor,” Ms. Lome said.

“[Furthermore], the young family that lived in it had exquisite taste.”

