2 Longspur Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,139,000 (February, 2023)

Selling price: $1,315,000 (February, 2023)

Taxes: $5,024 (2022)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Luke Fraser, Royal LePage Signature Realty

The home boasts 1,095 square feet of living space and an attached garage.Royal LePage Signature Realty

The action

This 70-year-old bungalow near the Don Valley ravine was cleaned, painted and staged over the space of 10 days. On its first day on the market, four visitors were instantly hooked. One bid came in at $176,000 over the asking price and was accepted by the seller.

“We were having an inventory supply issue – and we still are looking at the market now – so there wasn’t really a lot available, especially for that kind of home in East York, which is a great area as well,” said agent Luke Fraser.

“A lot of sellers and buyers alike were sitting back to see how the first quarter [of the year] would unfold. But now a lot of buyers are a lot more confident in the way things are going with the recent interest rate holds the Bank of Canada has implemented.”

The home has been well-maintained, and is located in a neighbourhood with great schools and TTC just around the corner.Royal LePage Signature Realty

What they got

This three-bedroom bungalow with an attached garage has 1,095 square feet of living space.

The main and lower levels both have one bathroom and a family room with fireplace.

There’s a shed in the back yard of the 40- by 125-foot lot.

The bungalow has three bedrooms and both the main floor and lower level have one bathroom.Royal LePage Signature Realty

The agent’s take

“It’s a beautiful lot with sunshine all day, and the home was really well-maintained,” Mr. Fraser said. “The majority of [buyers] were small families looking for more space or upgrading from medium-sized condos or smaller houses.

“Parkview Hills is a great area with just shy of 1,000 homes, has great schools and TTC just around the corner, and you’ve got access to all the highways within a five-minute drive,” Mr. Fraser said.

“You’ve also got the ravine and parks, so the neighbourhood has it all.”