Sunny Distillery District suite attracts seven bids

Open this photo in gallery Done Deal, 33 Mill St., No. 1109, Toronto

33 Mill St., No. 1109, Toronto

Asking price: $469,900

Selling price: $530,000

Previous selling price: $316,000 (2010); $179,238 (2009)

Taxes: $2,202 (2017)

Days on the market: eight

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery The Pure Spirit building often has a steady flow of units for sale.

The action: Pure Spirit often has a steady flow of units for sale, but this one-bedroom plus den suite was among the only vacancies early this month. Seven buyers keen on owning in the popular high-rise – especially for about half a million dollars – lined up with offers within days.

“We were not sure how the market was going to go, so it was a pleasant surprise for us,” agent Jenelle Cameron said. “Even though it [sold] over the asking price, it’s still pretty reasonable for what you’re getting.”

Open this photo in gallery The unit has new wood floors and granite kitchen counters.

What they got: For a roughly decade-old space, this roughly 550-square-foot unit is in top form with new wood floors throughout, granite kitchen counters and sliding bedroom door.

Walls of windows allow natural light into the den and main entertaining area by the balcony doors.

A locker and parking offer extra storage. Monthly fees of $362 cover the cost of water, heating, fitness and recreational facilities.

The agent’s take: “It’s a unique building because there are a lot of different layouts, sizes and configurations, even of the one-bedroom types,” Ms. Cameron said.

“This particular one … is really bright because the whole back of it is windows. Most of the units are typical, bowling alley-style – long and narrow.”

Residents also have easy access to amenities on and off site. “The location is amazing, you can’t beat it,” Ms. Cameron said.

“[Plus] it’s got the best party room in the city, it’s so beautiful. And I love the outdoor space and pool with a barbecue and big deck overlooking the skyline.”