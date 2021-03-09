 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Sunny space and open views help move large corner suite

Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

319 Merton St., No. 1210, Toronto

Asking price: $1,495,000 (November, 2020)

Selling price: $1,495,000 (November, 2020)

Taxes: $5,259 (2020)

Days on the market: five

Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The unit is in the high-rise Domain building.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This two-bedroom unit was the first opening of its size in the high-rise Domain building in the past two years and provided about 1,300 square feet of living space. The difficulty of scheduling tours around the owners working from home meant only a few visitors signed up, but one was quick to put in an offer.

“In this building, not a lot of large, south-facing units come up,” agent Dino Capocci said.

“Sometimes you don’t get a lot of showings, but the right buyer comes in and loves the unit.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

There's a balcony off the open living and dining area.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Kay Gardner Beltline Trail and Mount Pleasant Cemetery can be seen from nearly every room of this 1,325-square-foot unit, as well as from the balconies off the kitchen and open living and dining areas.

There is ensuite laundry and two bathrooms, including the main five-piece, plus a storage locker and parking space.

Monthly fees of $1,003 cover water, heating and concierge and the use of the gym, party room and pool.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The unit boasts unobstructed views over the Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“It was stunning because where do you get unobstructed south views over a park-like setting like Mount Pleasant Cemetery? You’ll never lose it, so there’s value to that,” Mr. Capocci said.

“And it’s an amazing location, not just for the views, but it’s a few minutes to Yonge Street, and Mount Pleasant Road and Bayview Avenue for shopping.”

