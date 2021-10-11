 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Supply crunch leads to quick sale at $3.69-million list price for Yorkville semi

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Urban Empire Realty Corp.

29 Boswell Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $3,690,000 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $3,690,000 (September, 2021)

Taxes: $14,444 (2021)

Days on the market: one

Buyers’ agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The three-bedroom house was built in the 1980s and many of the original components were replaced in a renovation about 10 years ago.

Urban Empire Realty Corp.

In a month-long search this summer, agent Ira Jelinek uncovered few properties that met the demanding requirements of his clients, previous residents of Yorkville who were anxious to return. This semi-detached house ticked all their boxes and they immediately made a full price offer of $3.69-million.

“When something comes out that’s good, it usually goes really fast because there’s a lack of supply throughout the city,” said Mr. Jelinek.

“This fit the bill after looking at about five properties.”

What they got

The living and dining areas are open concept with pot lights, hardwood floors and a glass-lined stairwell to the upper and lower floors.

Urban Empire Realty Corp.

This three-bedroom house was built in the 1980s on a 25- by 94-foot lot and comes with a built-in garage.

Many of the original components were replaced in a renovation about 10 years ago, giving the interior a more modern, European vibe.

The living and dining areas are open concept with pot lights, hardwood floors and a glass-lined stairwell to the upper and lower floors.

The main floor family room has a height fireplace while the lower-level entertaining space has double doors to a south-facing balcony and patio.

The agent’s take

The home is located walking distance to shops in Yorkville and Hazelton Lanes.

Urban Empire Realty Corp.

“It was ready to go and had nicer finishes,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“This was also walking distance to shops in Yorkville and Hazelton Lanes, and it has parking, which not all Yorkville houses have.”

