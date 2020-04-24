 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Swamped agent brings in extra help for condo sale that got 32 bids

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

8 Dovercourt Rd., No. 204, Toronto

Asking price: $549,000

Selling price: $711,000

Previous selling prices: $482,000 (2017); $269,952 (2013)

Taxes: $2,158 (2019)

Days on the market: 11

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The action

The unit is in the boutique Art Condos mid-rise.

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The most recent sale of a one-bedroom suite at the Art Condos building was last fall and it sold for roughly $610,000. That result suggested that this 620-square-foot unit would grab buyer attention when it hit the market in late January priced at $549,000. With the number of visitors rising into the hundreds, the listing agent enlisted a larger team to manage the crowds. By early February, 32 offers had been registered.

“The home showed beautifully, it was in great condition and there wasn’t much available on the market,” agent Andrew Ipekian said.

“Thirty-two offers are not easy to mange. They were all different with different agents and some people wanted to improve their offers. We expected a lot of offers, but not 32. It was nuts.”

What they got

A wall of windows lines the living and dining space.

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

In a boutique mid-rise building roughly seven years old, this south-facing suite has a wall of windows and balcony doors along the living and dining area, as well as frosted sliding doors to the bedroom.

The unit comes with six appliances and a storage locker.

Monthly fees of $430 cover water and heating costs, in addition to upkeep of fitness, party and media rooms, and a rooftop deck with an outdoor kitchen.

The agent’s take

The south-facing balcony helps bring a lot of sun into the unit.

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

“The layout was fantastic, there was no wasted space, which is highly important in a condo,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“It also has 10-foot ceilings, so given that the space is smaller, it makes it feel a lot larger, and more importantly the windows are larger … and south facing. When something is south facing you get a lot more sun into your unit.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

