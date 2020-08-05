Swansea home sells for $351,000 over asking price after drawing 16 bids

Open this photo in gallery Oulahen Team Realty Inc.

77 Runnymede Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,499,000

Selling price: $1,850,150

Taxes: $5,412 (2019)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agents: Mark and Jeff Oulahen, Oulahen Team Realty Inc.

The action

The main and lower levels both feature large entertaining areas.

The listing agents had prepared a walkthrough video and 3-D dollhouse tour for this four-bedroom house less than 500 metres from Runnymede subway station and High Park. But in early June, upward of 70 potential buyers wanted a closer look, even if it meant travel and health disclosures, viewing restrictions and long wait times.

“There were times I couldn’t show my own listing,” agent Mark Oulahen said. “There were no overlapping appointments and 30-minute appointments max, so they just filled in.” In the end, he received 16 offers.

“In the previous week, there were some sales that posted for decent numbers, so it gave us confidence the market was there.”

What they got

The kitchen is finished with hardwood, stainless steel and quartz.

This 95-year-old house has a centre hall design with heated floors in one of two bathrooms and a modern eat-in kitchen dressed in hardwood, quartz and stainless steel finishes.

There are large entertaining areas on the main and lower levels. A rear landing with double glass doors gives access to the backyard and patio.

The agent’s take

A designer-led makeover elevated the home's value.

“It’s very unique and very special because it’s a 50-by-50-foot lot, and the majority of the comparable-sized houses are on 25-by-100-foot lots,” Mr. Oulahen said.

“Those often have either very small front private drives or a mutual drive that’s difficult to drive down, so this 50-foot lot allows … a private drive and a garage so you can fit three cars, and there’s still a wonderful backyard.”

The recent designer-lead makeover further elevated the property’s value. “They have a well constructed design and finish, and they spent some money on landscaping, which ties everything together,” Mr. Oulahen said.

