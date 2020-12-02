 Skip to main content
Done Deal

Ten bidders drive up price of Hamilton gut job

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

40 Harmony Ave., Hamilton, Ont.

Asking price: $349,999 (July, 2020)

Selling price: $456,414 (August, 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $2,758 (2020)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

The most outstanding characteristic of this 1950s home was its poor overall condition. Although the interior will likely be gutted, dozens of buyers ventured inside and about 10 returned with their best offers upfront.

Open this photo in gallery

This 1950s home was in poor overall condition and needs a complete cosmetic overhaul.

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

“You’re probably going to find the most affordable real estate in Hamilton East, so a home in the mid-$300,000s is not a deal, it’s normal, especially considering the home needs a complete cosmetic overhaul,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

Open this photo in gallery

At least 10 prospective buyers returned with offers for the house.

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

“In Toronto, I hear there is a lot more back and forth with offers and multiple rounds of offers … but in Hamilton, you normally bring out your best.”

What they got

This two-storey house has a traditional design with a long hallway between the front living room and rear kitchen, where there is an exit to the double garage.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

The two-storey house has a traditional design.

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

There are two bedrooms on both the main and second levels. The basement provides a recreation area.

The agent’s take

“It’s not a huge home – it’s only 1,200 square feet – and only a 25- by 90-foot lot,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“Yet the garage was huge, which is … ultraunique if you have a lot of things or cars to store.”

Open this photo in gallery

The basement has a recreation area.

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The property also has easy access to amenities as The Centre on Barton shopping mall is within walking distance. “It’s a good spot. The highway and shopping are not far away, and there are some little bustling commercial spots that are popping up,” Mr. St. Jean said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies