Ten bidders drive up price of Hamilton gut job

40 Harmony Ave., Hamilton, Ont.
Asking price: $349,999 (July, 2020)
Selling price: $456,414 (August, 2020)
Taxes: $2,758 (2020)
Days on the market: 10
Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.
The action
The most outstanding characteristic of this 1950s home was its poor overall condition. Although the interior will likely be gutted, dozens of buyers ventured inside and about 10 returned with their best offers upfront.
“You’re probably going to find the most affordable real estate in Hamilton East, so a home in the mid-$300,000s is not a deal, it’s normal, especially considering the home needs a complete cosmetic overhaul,” agent Michael St. Jean said.
“In Toronto, I hear there is a lot more back and forth with offers and multiple rounds of offers … but in Hamilton, you normally bring out your best.”
What they got
This two-storey house has a traditional design with a long hallway between the front living room and rear kitchen, where there is an exit to the double garage.
There are two bedrooms on both the main and second levels. The basement provides a recreation area.
The agent’s take
“It’s not a huge home – it’s only 1,200 square feet – and only a 25- by 90-foot lot,” Mr. St. Jean said.
“Yet the garage was huge, which is … ultraunique if you have a lot of things or cars to store.”
The property also has easy access to amenities as The Centre on Barton shopping mall is within walking distance. “It’s a good spot. The highway and shopping are not far away, and there are some little bustling commercial spots that are popping up,” Mr. St. Jean said.
