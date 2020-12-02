Ten bidders drive up price of Hamilton gut job

Open this photo in gallery Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

40 Harmony Ave., Hamilton, Ont.

Asking price: $349,999 (July, 2020)

Selling price: $456,414 (August, 2020)

Taxes: $2,758 (2020)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

The most outstanding characteristic of this 1950s home was its poor overall condition. Although the interior will likely be gutted, dozens of buyers ventured inside and about 10 returned with their best offers upfront.

Open this photo in gallery This 1950s home was in poor overall condition and needs a complete cosmetic overhaul. Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

“You’re probably going to find the most affordable real estate in Hamilton East, so a home in the mid-$300,000s is not a deal, it’s normal, especially considering the home needs a complete cosmetic overhaul,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

Open this photo in gallery At least 10 prospective buyers returned with offers for the house. Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

“In Toronto, I hear there is a lot more back and forth with offers and multiple rounds of offers … but in Hamilton, you normally bring out your best.”

What they got

This two-storey house has a traditional design with a long hallway between the front living room and rear kitchen, where there is an exit to the double garage.

Open this photo in gallery The two-storey house has a traditional design. Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

There are two bedrooms on both the main and second levels. The basement provides a recreation area.

The agent’s take

“It’s not a huge home – it’s only 1,200 square feet – and only a 25- by 90-foot lot,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“Yet the garage was huge, which is … ultraunique if you have a lot of things or cars to store.”

Open this photo in gallery The basement has a recreation area. Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The property also has easy access to amenities as The Centre on Barton shopping mall is within walking distance. “It’s a good spot. The highway and shopping are not far away, and there are some little bustling commercial spots that are popping up,” Mr. St. Jean said.

