Ten bully bids drive price for condo $123,000 over asking

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

60 Bathurst St., No. 213, Toronto

Asking price: $600,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $723,000 (March, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $560,000 (March, 2018); $445,000 (May, 2016); $345,000 (December, 2009)

Taxes: $2,051 (2021)

Days on the market: four

Listing agent: Louis Chaffringeon, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The condo faces south for very sunny views of a row of small houses. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The owners saw the lack of a balcony at this downtown one-bedroom condo as a major drawback with buyers chaffing for outdoor space in pandemic Toronto, so they decided to spend a bit sprucing up the interior. Despite the drawbacks of trying to find appropriate fittings with limited access to stores, they received 10 pre-emptive offers – including many from buyers defeated in bidding wars elsewhere – and sold for $123,000 over asking.

Open this photo in gallery The unit has new engineered hardwood flooring. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“We sold the unit for $1,107 per square feet, which was the highest price ever per square foot in the building and also a whopping 27 per cent above the price per square foot of the previous sale two months prior,” Mr. Chaffringeon said.

“We got an amazing price for it – way more than what we would have gotten before COVID.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

When their tenants moved out, the owners of this 653-square-foot condo decided a renovation would raise its resale value. But what might have been a quick remodelling job was unexpectedly prolonged.

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery There is an updated bathroom, ensuite laundry and a storage locker. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“Most Torontonians love the idea of renovations,” said agent Louis Chaffringeon,“ but don’t want to do it.”

“We had to find a faucet that was available, yet looked good, which took us 2½ hours to find one online. Before COVID-19, it would take maybe five minutes.”

Several weeks were spent on the transformation, from new engineered hardwood floors to professional staging.

Open this photo in gallery This space has ten-foot concrete ceilings and walls of windows. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This space has ten-foot concrete ceilings and walls of windows along the bedroom and principal room. There is an updated bathroom, ensuite laundry and a storage locker.

Monthly fees of $331 cover water and heating.

Story continues below advertisement

The agent’s take

“It’s a very unique property in a high demand, boutique-sized, loft building with very little supply,” said Mr. Chaffringeon.

“That specific layout only exists on the second floor and it faces south for very sunny views of a gorgeous row of small houses.”

Building amenities sweetened the package. “They have a rooftop terrace with beautiful views of the CN Tower, a bit of the lake and Stackt [outdoor market] right next to it, and the west side too,” Mr. Chaffringeon said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.