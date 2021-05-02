 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Ten bully bids drive price for condo $123,000 over asking

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

60 Bathurst St., No. 213, Toronto

Asking price: $600,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $723,000 (March, 2021)

Previous selling price: $560,000 (March, 2018); $445,000 (May, 2016); $345,000 (December, 2009)

Taxes: $2,051 (2021)

Days on the market: four

Listing agent: Louis Chaffringeon, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The condo faces south for very sunny views of a row of small houses.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The owners saw the lack of a balcony at this downtown one-bedroom condo as a major drawback with buyers chaffing for outdoor space in pandemic Toronto, so they decided to spend a bit sprucing up the interior. Despite the drawbacks of trying to find appropriate fittings with limited access to stores, they received 10 pre-emptive offers – including many from buyers defeated in bidding wars elsewhere – and sold for $123,000 over asking.

Open this photo in gallery

The unit has new engineered hardwood flooring.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“We sold the unit for $1,107 per square feet, which was the highest price ever per square foot in the building and also a whopping 27 per cent above the price per square foot of the previous sale two months prior,” Mr. Chaffringeon said.

“We got an amazing price for it – way more than what we would have gotten before COVID.”

What they got

When their tenants moved out, the owners of this 653-square-foot condo decided a renovation would raise its resale value. But what might have been a quick remodelling job was unexpectedly prolonged.

Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery

There is an updated bathroom, ensuite laundry and a storage locker.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“Most Torontonians love the idea of renovations,” said agent Louis Chaffringeon,“ but don’t want to do it.”

“We had to find a faucet that was available, yet looked good, which took us 2½ hours to find one online. Before COVID-19, it would take maybe five minutes.”

Several weeks were spent on the transformation, from new engineered hardwood floors to professional staging.

Open this photo in gallery

This space has ten-foot concrete ceilings and walls of windows.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This space has ten-foot concrete ceilings and walls of windows along the bedroom and principal room. There is an updated bathroom, ensuite laundry and a storage locker.

Monthly fees of $331 cover water and heating.

The agent’s take

“It’s a very unique property in a high demand, boutique-sized, loft building with very little supply,” said Mr. Chaffringeon.

“That specific layout only exists on the second floor and it faces south for very sunny views of a gorgeous row of small houses.”

Building amenities sweetened the package. “They have a rooftop terrace with beautiful views of the CN Tower, a bit of the lake and Stackt [outdoor market] right next to it, and the west side too,” Mr. Chaffringeon said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
