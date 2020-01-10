Terrace suite in The Annex overshadowed by smaller, cheaper alternatives

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

170 Avenue Rd., No. 203, Toronto

Asking price: $1,050,000

Previous asking prices: $1.365-million (May, 2019); $1.272-million (May, 2019); $1.195-million (May, 2019); $1.05-million (Sept., 2019).

Selling price: $1,024,000

Taxes: $5,132 (2019)

Days on the market: 20

Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery This massive wraparound terrace is one of the unit's best assets. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This two-bedroom corner suite’s best asset – its 1,355-square-foot, wraparound terrace – may have gone underappreciated by potential buyers this summer since the sellers did not allow the area to be staged. To drum up more attention, agent Dino Capocci dropped the asking price from to just over $1-million when it was relisted after Labour Day.

“There was nothing comparable, which probably didn’t help us. There were smaller one-bedroom units for sale that were at considerably lower prices,” Mr. Capocci said.

“I lowered the price and then I received two offers, but not at the same time.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The unit is in a corner of the Pears on the Avenue building, just north of Yorkville. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

In the southwest corner of the Pears on the Avenue building, this 950-square-foot suite features nine-foot ceilings and full-height windows in the bedrooms and open principal room, as well as hardwood floors throughout and stainless steel Miele appliances.

The master suite had the luxury of a walk-in closet and one of two full bathrooms.

Laundry machines, a storage locker and parking were included. Monthly fees of $720 cover water, heating, 24-hour concierge and use of a gym, pool and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The unit has hardwood floors throughout and stainless-steel Miele appliances. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“It’s typical in size and layout, but it’s unique because it’s a few years old and [for example] the sellers never used the oven, so it was immaculate,” Mr. Capocci said.

“Plus, it has a huge wraparound terrace at 1,355 square feet. I haven’t seen one that large in many years. It’s like having a backyard.”

