 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices

The pandemic made me move

Brianna Bell
Guelph, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Brianna and Daniel Bell pose for a photograph in the living room of their former townhouse in Guelph, Ont., on Dec., 9, 2019.

Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Six months before coronavirus reached our small city of Guelph, Ont. my husband Daniel and I purchased our first home. We had no idea that, just six months later, it would no longer suit our needs.

When you buy a home, you don’t walk through it picturing you, your husband and three kids under lockdown 24/7 – working, learning, playing and living inside a postage stamp space all day.

In January of this year I wrote in The Globe & Mail about buying our first home, spurred on by our landlord dropping off an eviction notice that would put us on the street right before Christmas. We had no choice but to move quickly, and within one stressful week we’d purchased a fixer-upper condominium townhouse for $330,000 – all we could afford.

Story continues below advertisement

Within a few short months we have painted almost every surface in our new home, installed new carpets, new kitchen countertops and made some minor aesthetic renovations. We felt settled and happy – and then we went into lockdown.

Open this photo in gallery

Brianna Bell started looking at freehold houses for sale after they felt restricted by the rules of a condominium corporation.

Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Any large family would likely feel the walls closing in on them, even in a larger home than our 1,280-square-feet space. But what we didn’t account for was the lack of backyard space and how irritating it would be to live under the rules of a condominium corporation. When we bought a plastic slide for the kids to use we received a curt letter asking us to take it off the grass. That’s when I started looking at freehold houses for sale.

A realtor friend said that he’d list our home at $388,000, a jaw-dropping increase after such a short period of time, particularly for the mansard-roofed 1970′s complex. It was July, and the lockdown was slowly easing, but we were still in the middle of a pandemic. I couldn’t believe the number of people like us, eager to move in such precarious times. Within one week we’d put in an offer on three houses. The first two we lost in a multiple offer bidding wars.

Open this photo in gallery

Brianna and Daniel Bell wanted a semi-detached bungalow with a finished basement and a really spacious backyard.

Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

The third house, we had almost passed on. It was in a less desirable neighbourhood, a short walk to a school that I’d heard had a poor reputation. But, a semi-detached bungalow that had been recently renovated, with a finished basement and a really spacious backyard, it was hard to resist. I talked to a few friends who had children that attended the school, and it turned out that the administration was excellent and the school was a close knit community. The people who had pooh-poohed the school had never stepped foot inside it.

The home was listed at $469,000, and we decided to put in what we considered a competitive offer – $507,000 – with no conditions. Shortly before offers were due our agent called to say that five other offers had also come in. I felt deflated, and was sure that we would lose out again. Then our agent called again: We got the house – and we weren’t even the highest offer. The seller loved the letter I had included with our offer and the fact that we had no conditions.

Open this photo in gallery

Brianna and Daniel Bell with their children at their new home.

Brianna Bell

Gone are the days of purchasing a home conditional on the sale of your own home. We decided we wouldn’t hold offers, with three kids and a new house closing in 60 days, I just wanted to sell the house. Our first offer came in less than 48 hours after we’d listed, and was $100 over asking. In just a few short days the market had started to cool off, hitting the summer slowdown as people retreated to cottages and went into vacation mode. It wasn’t the offer I had hoped for, but when no other potential buyers came through I knew the best thing was to accept it.

The condition list was a mile long, and I waited anxiously while we checked off each item. We agreed to fix some electrical issues at our own cost, accounting for a $2,500 bill. We also dropped the price $1,000 to get the buyer to move the closing date a bit closer to our new home’s closing date. It felt like our cash was slowly draining, but we stayed focused on the end goal of our new home.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

One of Brianna and Daniel Bell's daughters plays in the back yard of their new home.

Brianna Bell/Brianna Bell

When it was time to close on the former home we received another shock: our lender was increasing the fee to break our mortgage contract. We had been originally quoted $3,300, but as a naive home buyer I hadn’t paid attention to the pesky “subject to change” clause in the e-mail I received. By the time the cancelation was processed our fee was $5,700 – we were also told we were lucky, because the cost went up to $7,000 the next day. With record low interest rates, the company was attempting to discourage customers from breaking their mortgage and going elsewhere, but having already closed, the option to port our mortgage was gone. We were stuck paying the extra fee, another gut punch that many other pandemic home buyers have also experienced.

All in all, we saved some and we lost some. I’m trying my best to focus on the wins: We paid less in real estate fees than most, we weren’t the highest bid on our new home, and we ended up with a fantastic fixed interest rate of 1.99 per cent with our new lender. But the biggest win is that we have a home that suits our family’s needs better. Our kids spend their days outside in the play house or their new ninja obstacle course, and we’re getting warm welcome to the neighbourhood and meeting lots of friends. We even bought a pandemic puppy – lucky him, he now has a fenced in yard to run free.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies