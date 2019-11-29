The ‘quiet life’ draws buyers to Port Dover home

Open this photo in gallery St. Jean Realty Inc.

21 Cardinal Lane, Port Dover, Ont.

Asking price: $489,900

Selling price: $480,000

Previous selling prices: $285,000 (2015); $223,000 (2011)

Taxes: $3,407 (2018)

Days on the market: 40

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery Sliding doors off the open living and dining area open to the backyard. St. Jean Realty Inc.

In the small community of Port Dover, Ont., on Lake Erie – about a one-hour drive south of Hamilton – residential properties generally spent 30 to 60 days on the market early this fall. This detached bungalow on a 49-foot-by 101-foot lot logged about 10 showings during the first month and a concrete offer a couple weeks later.

“For a product like this, we typically find buyers are coming from the Hamilton area … looking for a quieter life, many times retirees or people who aren’t dependant on driving to work,” said agent Michael St. Jean.

“The bigger lot, double garage and quiet community really sold it. That home would be $800,000 or more in Hamilton.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery More than 10 years old, the home is still relatively new in the Port Dover area, which has a lot of older housing stock. St. Jean Realty Inc.

Built over 10 years ago, this 1,330-square-foot house has a contemporary, two-bedroom plan with open living and dining areas and an adjacent kitchen with sliding doors to the fenced-in backyard.

There are three bathrooms and a main-floor laundry room, plus an additional bedroom and recreation area in the basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The home sits on a 49-foot-by-101-foot lot. St. Jean Realty Inc.

“There are more bungalows in Port Dover than there would be in Hamilton or surrounding communities because, based on price point, you’re able to get those bigger lots,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“It’s a newer product, which is nice, and is more on the rare side, versus some of the older housing stock in the Port Dover area.”

