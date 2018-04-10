 Skip to main content

This $4.65-million mansion offers luxury for less in King City

This $4.65-million mansion offers luxury for less in King City

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail

The custom four-bedroom home on a 2.1-acre property sits in a small enclave of properties interwoven with a horse stable and trails.

125 Eden Vale Dr., King City, Ont.

Asking price: $4,988,888

Selling price: $4,650,000

Taxes: $26,463 (2017)

Days on the market: 113

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

Within this stone-and-brick-clad residence is roughly 9,000 square feet of living space, with entertaining areas on all three levels.

The action: This custom four-bedroom home on a 2.1-acre property sits in a small enclave of properties interwoven with a horse stable and trails. There were several estates on similar lots up for sale during 2017 and this house was listed for months on and off with different agents and prices. There were a few offers, but the seller held out for a $4.65-million deal this March.

“A lot of GTA buyers are looking to move north to get more land,” agent Andrew Ipekian said . “For instance, this home would be a $10-million house in the city.”

There are outdoor cooking and dining facilities by the in-ground pool.

What they got: Within this stone-and-brick-clad residence is roughly 9,000 square feet of living space, with entertaining areas on all three levels; a main-floor family room, a second-floor loft with fireplaces and lower-level recreation areas that include a squash court.

There is both a formal dining room and a casual breakfast area, both with vaulted beamed ceilings. There are outdoor cooking and dining facilities by the in-ground pool. The house has six bathrooms.

'This home would be a $10-million house in the city,' the agent said.

The agent’s take: “Although the home was rather large in square footage, it felt warm and inviting,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“[The homeowner] spent about $1-million in the backyard, so it has a cabana with a folding glass wall system, rough-ins for a full kitchen and has a full bathroom, laundry room, heated floors and vaulted ceilings.”

One unexpected plus is the fibre-optic internet feed.

“In these rural parts, you can’t get high speed internet and that was a selling feature as more and more people are working from home,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“[Furthermore], the garage is unheard of. When the architect built the property, generally if you have six-car garages. Having them all lined up is rather ugly, so they had two up front, and a second driveway with four underneath.”

