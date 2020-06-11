 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Thornhill semi goes $181,000 over asking

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

48 Spring Arbour Rd., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $889,000

Selling price: $1,070,000

Previous selling price: $397,000 (2009); $358,330 (2007)

Taxes: $4,699 (2019)

Days on the market: one

Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

The rear living room has sliding doors to a patio and fenced-in backyard.

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

Early in the year, it took less than a week to sell most properties around North Thornhill park and community centre, just north of Highway 407. In the case of this semi-detached house, it had nearly three dozen visitors and two pre-emptive bids within 24 hours of its launch on March 10th. The seller quickly accepted a $1.07-million offer, just before the province began its pandemic shutdown.

“I don’t think anyone really had an idea the impact [COVID-19] would have on the market," said agent Michael Steinman. "We had a lot of activity because it showed well and was priced for a bidding war.”

What they got

The kitchen is centrally located.

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

This two-storey house on a 22- by 98-foot lot is representative of the housing stock built in the subdivision over a decade ago.

It has interior access to the garage, a central kitchen and dining area, and a rear living room with sliding doors to a patio and fenced-in backyard. Another recreation space is in the basement.

There are three bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus a laundry room on the second floor.

The agent’s take

“It’s in Thornhill Woods, close to everything, like public schools, parks and community centre,” Mr. Steinman said.

“[Also, the sellers] recently changed the flooring on the main floor – they put in hardwood and porcelain tile – and we staged it as well, so it showed really well for pictures and when buyers were in there.”

