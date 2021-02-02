Three bedroom urban Toronto townhouse logs a quick sale

Open this photo in gallery Right at Home Realty Inc.

41 Ossington Ave., Th 4, Toronto

Asking price: $1,895,000 (Nov. 2020)

Selling price: $1,889,000 (Nov. 2020)

Taxes: $6,057 (2020)

Days on the market: four

Listing agent: Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

This three-storey unit in a boutique building with loft-like and townhouse-style suites made its debut days before Toronto went into its second lockdown, but managed to line up four showings in quick succession.

The townhouse has an open entertaining area with an ethanol fireplace. Right at Home Realty Inc.

“Our timing wasn’t great,” said agent Paul Johnston. “A couple of days before our planned listing, we had a quick discussion as to whether we should hold tight, but decided this was a sufficiently unique property that we should go forward.”

“While there have been other sales in the mid-rise portion [of the building], this was the first sale of a townhome, so it’s larger and multi-storey as compared to the bulk of the suites in the main building.”

What they got

This is one of five townhouses at the base of a roughly five-year-old building. It has an entrance off Rebecca Street, three bedrooms, windows to the north and south and direct access to a private garage.

The terrace can be used for entertainment. Right at Home Realty Inc.

The main level above is arranged with an open entertaining area with an ethanol fireplace and a dining space by a rear terrace. The Scavolini kitchen has custom millwork, a long island and heated oak flooring.

The two upper levels accommodate the laundry facilities and bedrooms, the largest of which has a walk-in closet, five-piece ensuite bathroom and sliding doors to a sundeck.

Monthly fees of $545 cover water and heating costs.

The agent’s take

“It’s a lovely example of a mid-rise building that occupies Ossington and then has much more modestly scaled townhomes along the residential street,” Mr. Johnston said.

The unit's dining space open to a rear terrace. Right at Home Realty Inc.

“[This unit] behaves like a single-family residence – as it has three storeys, a large living room, dining room, kitchen, bedrooms above and a terrace – but it also has the benefit of being ultra low maintenance because it’s associated with the condominium.”

