Three bidders vie for Niagara Region home

195 Colver St., Smithville, Ont.

Asking price: $649,900 (January, 2021)

Selling price: $710,000 (January, 2021)

Previous selling price: $285,000 (November, 2012); $194,000 (October, 2003)

Taxes: $3,494 (2020)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Tobias Smulders, Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery This 1,449-square-foot house was built in 1974 has a walkout to the private deck and yard. Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

This side-split house is in Smithville, a small town midway between Hamilton and Niagara Falls. With demand for homes outside of big cities surging, the few available properties in the area have been selling within days this winter rather than the few weeks that had been typical. This home’s quick sale was fueled by price-conscious buyers driven out of larger cities as far as Toronto, said agent Tobias Smulders.

“Families are moving [here] from out of the area,” Mr. Smulders said.

“It sold in multiple offers and over ask, so the value was in line with what we expected,” he said, “but that value is quite higher than what it was 12 months ago.”

What they got

This 1,449-square-foot house was built in 1974 with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and walkouts to the private deck, yard and the 79-foot-by-140-foot corner lot.

There is a front den on the main floor with a gas fireplace. The living and dining rooms are located off an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Side-splits are common for the neighbourhood, but most of them are slightly smaller with three bedrooms. Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

“It was a great lot, and it was larger than most,” Mr. Smulders said.

“[Side-splits] are common for the neighbourhood, but most of them are slightly smaller with three bedrooms.”

For commuters, there is ample parking, including a garage, though it is also steps from local amenities. “It’s on the same street as the high school,” Mr. Smulders said.

“It has a good, small town feel and is a tight knit community.”

