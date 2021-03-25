 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Three bidders vie for Niagara Region home

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

195 Colver St., Smithville, Ont.

Asking price: $649,900 (January, 2021)

Selling price: $710,000 (January, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $285,000 (November, 2012); $194,000 (October, 2003)

Taxes: $3,494 (2020)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Tobias Smulders, Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

This 1,449-square-foot house was built in 1974 has a walkout to the private deck and yard.

Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

This side-split house is in Smithville, a small town midway between Hamilton and Niagara Falls. With demand for homes outside of big cities surging, the few available properties in the area have been selling within days this winter rather than the few weeks that had been typical. This home’s quick sale was fueled by price-conscious buyers driven out of larger cities as far as Toronto, said agent Tobias Smulders.

“Families are moving [here] from out of the area,” Mr. Smulders said.

“It sold in multiple offers and over ask, so the value was in line with what we expected,” he said, “but that value is quite higher than what it was 12 months ago.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

This 1,449-square-foot house was built in 1974 with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and walkouts to the private deck, yard and the 79-foot-by-140-foot corner lot.

There is a front den on the main floor with a gas fireplace. The living and dining rooms are located off an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Side-splits are common for the neighbourhood, but most of them are slightly smaller with three bedrooms.

Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

“It was a great lot, and it was larger than most,” Mr. Smulders said.

“[Side-splits] are common for the neighbourhood, but most of them are slightly smaller with three bedrooms.”

For commuters, there is ample parking, including a garage, though it is also steps from local amenities. “It’s on the same street as the high school,” Mr. Smulders said.

“It has a good, small town feel and is a tight knit community.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies