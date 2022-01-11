Skip to main content
done deal
Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail

Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

3387 Palmer Dr., Burlington, Ont.

Asking price: $849,900 (October, 2021)

Selling price: $1,035,000 (October, 2021)

Previous selling price: $377,000 (August, 2012); $332,500 (June, 2011); $295,000 (January, 2009); $185,000 (August, 2002); $166,000 (March, 2000)

Taxes: $3,555 (2021)

Days on the market: three

Listing agent: Tobias Smulders, Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

This over 1,400-square-foot house has an eat-in kitchen and a dining area.Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

The action

This three-bedroom house came on the market in late October after a month in which there were no other homes for sale in Burlington’s Palmer neighbourhood. Three would-be buyers pounced on the property with competing bids, one of whom also included a personal letter to the seller.

“There’s very limited inventory, so there’s been a lot of bidding wars,” said agent Tobias Smulders.

“Letters give the seller the sense their home is going to be loved by a new owner as much as they loved it, though in this case, it was not the determining factor.”

The $1.035-million sale price was remarkable, Mr. Smulders said, for a house linked at the foundations to its neighbour.

“[The price] of a linked house falls in between a semi-detached and a detached house, but in this case, the sale price was almost comparable to a detached home,” Mr. Smulders said.

The main floor has a family room with sliding doors to a deck.Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

What they got

This over 1,400-square-foot house has a standard, two-storey plan with an attached garage and a fenced-in yard on the 30- by 120-foot lot.

Inside, there is an eat-in kitchen and a dining area, as well as a family room on the main floor with sliding doors to a deck. A lower level rec room also has a fireplace.

There is a main floor laundry room and two bathrooms.

The two-storey home has a fenced-in yard on the 30- by 120-foot lot.Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

The agent’s take

“It’s in a typical, suburban neighbourhood,” said Mr. Smulders.

“It’s on a busier street, which would typically be a deterrent, but backing onto a park and being a family home, no one complained at all.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct