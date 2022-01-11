Special to The Globe and Mail

Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

3387 Palmer Dr., Burlington, Ont.

Asking price: $849,900 (October, 2021)

Selling price: $1,035,000 (October, 2021)

Previous selling price: $377,000 (August, 2012); $332,500 (June, 2011); $295,000 (January, 2009); $185,000 (August, 2002); $166,000 (March, 2000)

Taxes: $3,555 (2021)

Days on the market: three

Listing agent: Tobias Smulders, Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

This over 1,400-square-foot house has an eat-in kitchen and a dining area.

The action

This three-bedroom house came on the market in late October after a month in which there were no other homes for sale in Burlington’s Palmer neighbourhood. Three would-be buyers pounced on the property with competing bids, one of whom also included a personal letter to the seller.

“There’s very limited inventory, so there’s been a lot of bidding wars,” said agent Tobias Smulders.

“Letters give the seller the sense their home is going to be loved by a new owner as much as they loved it, though in this case, it was not the determining factor.”

The $1.035-million sale price was remarkable, Mr. Smulders said, for a house linked at the foundations to its neighbour.

“[The price] of a linked house falls in between a semi-detached and a detached house, but in this case, the sale price was almost comparable to a detached home,” Mr. Smulders said.

The main floor has a family room with sliding doors to a deck.Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

What they got

This over 1,400-square-foot house has a standard, two-storey plan with an attached garage and a fenced-in yard on the 30- by 120-foot lot.

Inside, there is an eat-in kitchen and a dining area, as well as a family room on the main floor with sliding doors to a deck. A lower level rec room also has a fireplace.

There is a main floor laundry room and two bathrooms.

The two-storey home has a fenced-in yard on the 30- by 120-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“It’s in a typical, suburban neighbourhood,” said Mr. Smulders.

“It’s on a busier street, which would typically be a deterrent, but backing onto a park and being a family home, no one complained at all.”

