Three bids for five-bedroom Victorian in small Ontario town

Sotheby's International Realty Canada

261 Widder St., E, St. Marys, Ont.

Asking price: $885,000 (April, 2021)

Selling price: $976,261 (April, 2021)

Taxes: $6,109 (2021)

Days on the market: 13

Listing agents: Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

In the 1970s, a second bathroom, main floor laundry and a mud room were added off the eat-in kitchen.

Sixteen house hunters made the trek to St. Marys, a small town mid-way between London and Kitchener and about a two-hour drive west of Toronto, to see this five-bedroom Victorian on a 132-foot-by-132-foot corner lot. It quickly drew three offers.

“There was interest locally, regionally and in the GTA,” said Christian Vermast, a Toronto-based agent.

“St. Marys would have been 20-per-cent less expensive than [nearby] Stratford historically, and now it’s between zero and ten per cent less expensive.

“The reason for this is St. Marys is a very small, picturesque town with breathtaking parkland. It’s 40 minutes to London hospitals, medical care and shopping, and 20 minutes to Stratford for amazing restaurants and the festival.”

What they got

Three offers were quickly made on the house in St. Marys, a small town mid-way between London and Kitchener.

This two-storey house was built around 1880 and has a classic centre hall plan, 10-foot to 12-foot ceilings, crown mouldings and a fireplace in one of two entertaining areas. The interior living space totals 3,160 square feet.

In the 1970s, a second bathroom, main floor laundry and a mud room were added off the eat-in kitchen. A double garage was also built with yellow bricks to match the home’s exterior.

The agent’s take

The home has 10- to 12-foot ceilings, crown mouldings and a fireplace in one of two entertaining areas.

“This home was high end for the downtown historic area of St. Marys,” Mr. Maranger said.

“The house was heritage designated and sat on a double lot.”

That extra space allowed for extensive landscaping. “They created a micro garden in one area that was beautiful and was probably an old barn,” Mr. Maranger said.

“This house also had a view onto a park and the river beyond.

“And along the river, the town created a very wide band of trees, lawns, benches and a beautiful walking trail.”

