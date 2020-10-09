 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Three bids for Riverdale home in high demand

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Sage Real Estate Ltd.

6 Bain Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,699,000

Selling price: $1,733,000

Taxes: $7,872 (2019)

Days on the market: five

Listing agent: Sandra Pate, Sage Real Estate Ltd.

The action

This 2½-storey house had more than two dozen in-person visits in early June and three produced offers within less than a week.

Open this photo in gallery

This more than 100-year-old house has much of its heritage character intact.

Sage Real Estate Ltd.

“It’s been a very hot, hot market," agent Sandra Pate said. "Things have ramped up every month.

“There was nothing directly comparable [to this house, nearby], Ms. Pate said. "It’s a very sizable detached house with parking, which is hard to come by in Riverdale.”

What they got

This more than 100-year-old house stands on a 27-by-123-foot lot and has much of its heritage character intact. It has leaded and bay windows, coved ceilings and wood trim in the living and dining rooms.

A central staircase leads up to five bedrooms, including a third floor loft, and two of the house’s three bathrooms.

Open this photo in gallery

Eat-in kitchen with a walk-in pantry.

Sage Real Estate Ltd.

The eat-in kitchen provides a walk-in pantry and a secondary access to the unfinished basement, the gated backyard and two-car parking off a laneway.

The agent’s take

“It’s in a great location across the street from one of the more popular schools in the area, a few doors from Riverdale Park and a five-minute walk to the Danforth,” Ms. Pate said.

Open this photo in gallery

A large backyard for entertainment or garage space.

Sage Real Estate Ltd.

“It also has a fairly large yard for downtown, so it has lots of space for someone to put up a garage, which is a lovely and rare commodity, and still have space to play.”

