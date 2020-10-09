Three bids for Riverdale home in high demand

Open this photo in gallery Sage Real Estate Ltd.

6 Bain Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,699,000

Selling price: $1,733,000

Taxes: $7,872 (2019)

Days on the market: five

Listing agent: Sandra Pate, Sage Real Estate Ltd.

The action

This 2½-storey house had more than two dozen in-person visits in early June and three produced offers within less than a week.

This more than 100-year-old house has much of its heritage character intact.

“It’s been a very hot, hot market," agent Sandra Pate said. "Things have ramped up every month.

“There was nothing directly comparable [to this house, nearby], Ms. Pate said. "It’s a very sizable detached house with parking, which is hard to come by in Riverdale.”

What they got

This more than 100-year-old house stands on a 27-by-123-foot lot and has much of its heritage character intact. It has leaded and bay windows, coved ceilings and wood trim in the living and dining rooms.

A central staircase leads up to five bedrooms, including a third floor loft, and two of the house’s three bathrooms.

Eat-in kitchen with a walk-in pantry.

The eat-in kitchen provides a walk-in pantry and a secondary access to the unfinished basement, the gated backyard and two-car parking off a laneway.

The agent’s take

“It’s in a great location across the street from one of the more popular schools in the area, a few doors from Riverdale Park and a five-minute walk to the Danforth,” Ms. Pate said.

A large backyard for entertainment or garage space.

“It also has a fairly large yard for downtown, so it has lots of space for someone to put up a garage, which is a lovely and rare commodity, and still have space to play.”

