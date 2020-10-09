Three bids for Riverdale home in high demand

6 Bain Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $1,699,000
Selling price: $1,733,000
Taxes: $7,872 (2019)
Days on the market: five
Listing agent: Sandra Pate, Sage Real Estate Ltd.
The action
This 2½-storey house had more than two dozen in-person visits in early June and three produced offers within less than a week.
“It’s been a very hot, hot market," agent Sandra Pate said. "Things have ramped up every month.
“There was nothing directly comparable [to this house, nearby], Ms. Pate said. "It’s a very sizable detached house with parking, which is hard to come by in Riverdale.”
What they got
This more than 100-year-old house stands on a 27-by-123-foot lot and has much of its heritage character intact. It has leaded and bay windows, coved ceilings and wood trim in the living and dining rooms.
A central staircase leads up to five bedrooms, including a third floor loft, and two of the house’s three bathrooms.
The eat-in kitchen provides a walk-in pantry and a secondary access to the unfinished basement, the gated backyard and two-car parking off a laneway.
The agent’s take
“It’s in a great location across the street from one of the more popular schools in the area, a few doors from Riverdale Park and a five-minute walk to the Danforth,” Ms. Pate said.
“It also has a fairly large yard for downtown, so it has lots of space for someone to put up a garage, which is a lovely and rare commodity, and still have space to play.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.